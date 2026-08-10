NioBay Metals Inc.: NioBay Receives a Grant of $500,000 from the Government of Quebec

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) has been awarded a grant of $500,000 under the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests' Mining Research and Innovation Support Program for its Crevier niobium and tantalum project (the "Crevier Project"). The Crevier Project is located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec mine. It is situated within the Nitassinan (or ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh.

The funding received under this grant will be used to advance the processing of niobium and tantalum from Crevier, and to optimize hydrometallurgical processes. The title of the project that was accepted for the grant is: "PRODUCTION OF A Nb AND Ta CONCENTRATE FROM 140 METRIC TONS OF MATERIAL FROM THE CREVIER DEPOSIT AND OPTIMIZATION OF THE HYDROMETALLURGICAL PROCESS FOR THE PRODUCTION OF Nb AND Ta OXIDES."

Message from NioBay's President and CEO on Crevier

"We are deeply grateful for the Government of Québec's support of the Crevier Project," said Jean-Sébastien David, NioBay's President and CEO. "This financial contribution reflects the government's confidence in our project's potential and its role in advancing Québec's critical and strategic minerals sector. This non-dilutive funding is an important catalyst that will enable us to continue advancing the project while creating value for our shareholders and local partners, and contributes to the development of a region recognized for its strong mineral potential."

Statement from the Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Kateri Champagne Jourdain

"NioBay is one of the only companies in North America capable of producing both niobium and tantalum oxides. Its project represents a unique and significant asset for Québec, particularly at a time when demand is growing rapidly," said Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Québec's Minister of Natural Resources and Forests. "Our government is committed to supporting companies that innovate, optimize their operations, and help strengthen Québec's position as a responsible and essential partner in the supply of critical and strategic minerals."

Statement from Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval

"The $500,000 contribution to NioBay's Crevier Project is excellent news for our region and for the future of our mining sector. It demonstrates that here in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, we have the strategic resources and expertise to make a meaningful contribution to tomorrow's economy. By supporting innovation and the processing of niobium and tantalum, we are choosing to create greater value here at home while strengthening Québec's position as a responsible leader in the development of critical and strategic minerals. I would like to recognize the work of NioBay and its partners, as well as their commitment to advancing this project with respect for the land and in collaboration with Indigenous communities," said Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval.

The Crevier Project will focus exclusively on the production of niobium oxide for battery and superalloy manufacturers, including suppliers to the defense industry, as well as tantalum oxide for high-tech applications.

Qualified Person

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and CEO of NioBay.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate.

In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

About Tantalum

One of the main uses of tantalum is in the production of electronic components. Tantalum (Ta) causes no immune response in mammals, so has found wide use in the making of surgical implants. It can replace bone, for example, in skull plates; as foil or wire, it connects torn nerves; as woven gauze it binds abdominal muscle. Tantalum alloys can be extremely strong and have been used for turbine blades, rocket nozzles and internal combustion engines.

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