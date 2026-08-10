The hydrology deteriorated in slow motion. Modelled daily discharge, the volume of water flowing past a fixed point, for the Rhine at Lobith, where the river enters the Netherlands, averaged 81% of its 2019 to 25 norm in April, 66% in May, 58% in June and 37% in July. Twenty-seven days in 2026 fell below the lowest single day recorded at that station in the previous seven Aprils to Julys, a period that includes the drought of 2022. The July figure deserves a second look: the 2026 monthly average of 850 m3/s sits below the lowest single July day of the entire 2019 to 25 baseline, 880 m3/s, recorded ...

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