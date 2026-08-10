Behind the Games: Leidos QTC Health Services Volunteers Reflect on a Week of Service at the 2026 National Veterans Wheelchair Games

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / The 2026 National Veterans Wheelchair Games, held July 9-14 in Detroit, Michigan, were more than a showcase of adaptive sports; they were a powerful reminder of camaraderie, inspiration, and service within the Veteran community.

Co-presented annually by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Paralyzed Veterans of America, the Games bring together Veteran athletes from across the country to compete in events ranging from archery and rugby to powerlifting, basketball, table tennis, and field. Behind every competition, however, is a dedicated network of volunteers working to ensure each athlete has the opportunity to perform at their very best.

As a sponsor of the 2026 National Veterans Wheelchair Games, Leidos sent ten Leidos QTC Health Services staff members to Detroit to serve alongside event organizers throughout the week. Whether assisting athletes at competitions, helping events run smoothly, or simply offering encouragement from the sidelines, each volunteer left with far more than they expected. Supporting the Games is more than a volunteer opportunity for Leidos QTC; it is an extension of the company's mission to serve those who have served our nation. As a long-standing partner to the VA, the Games offer a meaningful opportunity to strengthen connections with the Veteran community while giving employees an up-close view of the determination, perseverance and competitive spirit that define the Games.

Leidos QTC proudly invests in sending employees from across the enterprise to volunteer, recognizing that these shared experiences build a deeper understanding of the people behind the programs, services, and healthcare solutions they support every day. The Games also reinforce a culture of service, reminding employees that every role, whether customer-facing or behind the scenes, ultimately contributes to improving the lives of Veterans. "The National Veterans Wheelchair Games give our employees the opportunity to connect directly with Veterans in a way that stays with them long after the week is over," said Beth Lukas, Vice President of Customer Experience at Leidos QTC. "They return to their teams with a renewed perspective that helps keep Veterans at the center of every interaction, every program we develop, and every decision we make. That understanding ultimately makes us a stronger partner to the VA and better advocates for the people we serve."

Seeing Ability in Action

For Shika Reynolds, Leidos QTC Medical Systems Manager and a U.S. Army Veteran herself, volunteering offered a unique perspective. Having served in uniform, she immediately recognized a familiar bond among the competitors. She shared, "One of the greatest things about spending time with fellow Veterans is how easily we connect with each other. We come from different branches, backgrounds, and generations, but we're connected by something that never leaves us: a commitment to something greater than ourselves."

Throughout the Games, Reynolds watched athletes push through physical pain and fatigue with the same determination that defined their military service.

"I watched athletes push through pain, fatigue, injuries, illnesses and physical limitations-not because it was easy, but because quitting was never an option." As she observed the competitions, Reynolds realized many athletes weren't competing against one another as much as they were challenging their internal hurdles. She explained, "While everyone wanted to perform their best, I realized that for many of them, the real competition wasn't against other athletes. It was against the obstacles they face every day."

During the archery competition, one athlete had to wait for medical clearance before starting her event. Although the event should have concluded before she was able to compete, officials remained nearly 30 minutes after the scheduled end time, coaching and encouraging her until she completed her round. For Reynolds, the moment perfectly captured the spirit of the Games. "They didn't lower the standard-they simply ensured she had the opportunity to meet it," she said.

That moment reinforced an important lesson that she carried home with her: "Resilience isn't about returning to the life you once had. It's about having the courage to embrace the life you have, finding purpose in it, and living it to the fullest."

Inspired by Service and Teamwork

For Harrison Kish, Leidos QTC Nashville Veterans Affairs Operations Supervisor, volunteering was every bit as rewarding as watching the competitions themselves. "I had no idea what to expect prior to arrival, and I was blown away by the scale of the Games," he said. "I felt motivated to bring my best each day seeing the spirit and camaraderie of the athletes and our team."

Throughout the Games, Kish found himself inspired not only by the Veterans competing but also by the teamwork demonstrated among volunteers. He reflected, "It was an inspiring sight watching so many Veterans come together and compete with passion. I'm still amazed at the abilities and spirit I witnessed, and am proud I was able to represent Leidos."

Within the Leidos QTC volunteer team, collaboration quickly became second nature. Kish shared, "Our teamwork was outstanding. We worked well together, we paid attention, and asked great questions when we needed clarification. No one hesitated to step in and help when needed, we sought out where we were needed when our task was finished, and we rallied and supported each other when we were worn down and tired from long days." Supporting the Games required more than helping events run on schedule. It called for adaptability, trust, and a willingness to step in wherever help was needed. Kish added, "Communication was smooth and fun. We were able to share laughs and pictures as well as important information, we taught and assisted our athletes when needed, and we showed leadership to other volunteers when they came in to assist or took over our duties."

A New Perspective

For Michelle Juarez, Leidos QTC Senior Project Analyst, Veterans Benefit Administration Program Management, the experience offered something she had never encountered before. She said, "Representing Leidos QTC as a volunteer for the PVA Wheelchair Games has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career and I am grateful for having had the opportunity to attend it. Watching these incredible athletes compete across so many events served as a very powerful reminder that our circumstances do not define us and what truly matters is how we respond to life's challenges."

As the week unfolded, Juarez realized the Games were changing her perspective just as much as they were celebrating the achievements of the athletes. The experience challenged assumptions and reinforced what is possible when opportunity meets determination. She noted, "Rather than seeing limitations, I witnessed extraordinary strength, determination, and independence. Being immersed in that environment was both humbling and inspiring as it exemplified how having a disability does not diminish a person's abilities, potential, or desire to achieve great things."

Juarez recalled hearing Veterans describe what the Games mean to them as one of the Games' most memorable experiences. She listened as competitors shared stories about military service, recovery, friendship, and finding purpose again through adaptive sports. Each conversation offered a unique perspective and served as a reminder of the sacrifices they have made and the strength they continue to demonstrate. She shared, "It was equally inspiring to witness the friendships and camaraderie among the competitors. Their playful competitive banter, encouragement of one another, and shared sense of humor created an atmosphere of joy, respect, and mutual support is not something I will soon forget."

As a remote employee, Juarez also appreciated connecting face-to-face with colleagues from across Leidos QTC and volunteers representing organizations from around the country. She said, "Working together toward a common purpose during each event strengthened those connections and reminded me that although we may work in different locations, in different roles, and for different organizations, we are united by the same mission."

Cheering for Every Victory

For Angela Carrigan, Leidos QTC Director, Clinical Operations, one phrase captured the heart of the week. She said, "It really stuck hearing these Games described as a place where these Veterans can show off their abilities rather than focus on their disabilities."

Throughout the Games, she met athletes who proudly reflected on their military careers; with gratitude for having served. Carrigan recounted, "An athlete beamed with pride talking about his days detonating explosive ordinances, showing the skin on his arms as proof of his exposure to chemicals. Yet, his attitude was pride in having served his country regardless of the toll on his body."

Long after the competitions ended, Carrigan pointed out a realization from her lens: "These folks might not get a cheering section when they're out and about in the world, and I was honored to be part of one during the Games."

Carrying the Experience Forward

While medals were awarded throughout the Games Leidos QTC volunteers returned home with a renewed appreciation for resilience, teamwork, and the power of community. They witnessed extraordinary athletic performances, but they also saw quiet moments of encouragement, friendships spanning decades, and countless reminders that determination often shines brightest when challenges are greatest.

As the final competitions concluded and Detroit's venues grew quiet, one feeling remained shared among the Leidos QTC team: gratitude. Gratitude for the opportunity to serve, to learn from remarkable Veterans, and to witness firsthand what is possible when courage, community, and perseverance come together.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/behind-the-games-leidos-qtc-health-services-volunteers-reflect-o-1205485