Value Drug Company Ready to Support Independent Pharmacies Seeking a New Wholesale Distribution Partner

Pennsylvania-based full-line wholesaler offers transition assistance, transparent pricing and regional gatherings for pharmacy owners affected by changes at Smith Drug Company

DUNCANSVILLE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Value Drug Company, a pharmacist-led full-line wholesale distributor serving independent community pharmacies, announced today that it is prepared to support pharmacy owners evaluating new wholesale distribution arrangements following Smith Drug Company's recently announced operational transition.

Value Drug Company is ready to work directly with affected independent pharmacy owners to evaluate their purchasing, distribution and operational needs while developing an orderly transition plan focused on continuity of service.

"We're ready to assist independent community pharmacy owners with a smooth transition," said Rick Seipp, PharmD, President of Value Drug Company. "For more than 90 years, Value Drug Company has been dedicated to the success of community pharmacies. We are prepared to support Smith Drug Company customers while continuing to deliver the dependable service, transparency and commitment needed to strengthen the future of independent pharmacy."

Regional Gatherings for Pharmacy Owners

Value Drug Company will host regional gatherings where pharmacy owners can ask questions, learn about available wholesale programs and meet directly with Value Drug Company executives.

These gatherings will give owners an opportunity to discuss:

Wholesale transition planning

Brand and generic pharmaceutical purchasing

Product availability and delivery options

Pricing transparency

Manufacturer programs, GPO involvement, and purchasing opportunities

Credit and payment considerations

Rebate structures

Inventory and operational needs

Programs designed to improve pharmacy efficiency, growth and profitability

Dates, locations and registration information for the regional gatherings will be announced by Value Drug Company.

More Than a Full-Line Wholesaler-A Partner for Independent Pharmacy

While the pharmacy environment has changed considerably since Value Drug Company opened its doors 92 years ago, its dedication to independent pharmacy has remained the same.

Established and led by independent pharmacists, Value Drug Company is committed to transparent pricing and to optimizing manufacturer relationships and collective purchasing power to improve buying conditions for its members.

Independent pharmacy owners face increasingly competitive market conditions, reduced network access, shrinking reimbursements and expanding regulatory requirements. Value Drug Company understands that owners need more than a product supplier-they need a partner that understands the realities of operating an independent pharmacy.

A pharmacy is no longer simply a place where prescriptions are filled. Independent pharmacies have evolved into accessible healthcare destinations offering clinical services, immunizations, medication management, convenience products and personalized patient care.

As patient needs continue to change, Value Drug Company provides a diverse portfolio of programs and services designed to help pharmacies:

Improve purchasing conditions

Increase operational efficiency

Expand patient services

Navigate marketplace challenges

Strengthen profitability

Identify new growth opportunities

Remain competitive while preserving their independence

Value Drug Company invites Smith Drug Company customers and other independent pharmacy owners evaluating their wholesale options to begin a confidential conversation with its transition-support team.

About Value Drug Company

Value Drug Company was formed in 1934 as a cooperative of 19 independent pharmacists in Altoona, Pennsylvania, who joined together to consolidate their purchasing power. What began as a five-person organization serving local pharmacies has grown into a trusted wholesale distribution and business-support partner for independent community pharmacies.

Headquartered at 195 Theater Drive in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, Value Drug Company remains committed to the principles on which it was founded: independence, transparency, collaboration and service to community pharmacy.

To learn more about becoming a Value Drug Company member or receiving transition assistance, call 1-866-226-1772 or visit https://valuedrug.link/ValueDrugCo.

Media Contact

Todd S. Eury - CEO

RxPR, LLC

100 Charles Street PO BOX 188

Brownsville PA 15417

Direct: 412-585-4001, ext. 105

Email: Eury@PharmacyPodcast.com

Website: PharmacyPodcast.com

SOURCE: Value Drug Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/value-drug-company-ready-to-support-independent-pharmacies-seeking-a-1205486