Schmidt Law LLC: Schmidt Law Expands Legal Services for Influencers, Creators, and Reality TV Talent in New York

Founded by entertainment attorney Madeline Schmidt, the New York firm offers social media, creator economy, and entertainment law counsel to talent nationwide.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Schmidt Law LLC, a New York social media and entertainment law firm, is expanding its legal services for influencers, content creators, reality television personalities, and talent agencies. Founded by entertainment attorney Madeline Schmidt , the firm helps creators and entertainment professionals handle contracts, intellectual property matters, brand partnerships, business negotiations, and disputes as they build careers across media platforms.

Influencer marketing and digital media have turned creators into entrepreneurs who manage sponsorship agreements, licensing deals, intellectual property registration, and long-term business relationships. As those opportunities grow, so do the legal risks, and many creators reach for counsel only after a contract dispute or a missed payment.

"Creators today are building businesses, not simply social media audiences," said Madeline Schmidt, founder of Schmidt Law. "Whether someone is negotiating a brand partnership, reviewing a production agreement, protecting original content, or resolving a dispute, the right legal guidance helps them make informed decisions and protect the value they have created."

Schmidt Law was founded to fill a gap in the entertainment industry, providing creators, talent, and their teams with the sophisticated legal counsel traditionally reserved for large media companies and established artists. Schmidt Law uniquely represents talent whose careers run across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, podcasts, streaming and paywall platforms, and reality television. As a creator economy attorney, Madeline Schmidt combines traditional entertainment law training with a working understanding of how modern creators build, monetize, and protect their brands. Whether a client needs an influencer contract lawyer to review a brand deal, an entertainment lawyer for influencers to resolve a copyright infringement dispute, or ongoing legal counsel as their career grows, the firm provides strategic representation across the creator economy.

The firm provides counsel across several core practice areas:

? Influencer and creator contract drafting, negotiation, and review

? Brand partnership and sponsorship agreements, including brand deal contract review

? Entertainment and reality television contracts, for talent who need a reality TV contract lawyer

? Intellectual property protection, including copyright and trademark registration

? Content licensing and NIL release agreements

? Business formation and legal strategy

? Dispute resolution, including unpaid brand deals and misuse of a creator's name, image, or likeness

Addressing the Legal Questions Creators Ask Most

Many creators search for legal help only after a payment issue or contract dispute arises. Schmidt Law aims to help clients understand their options earlier, offering educational guidance alongside representation on brand collaborations, licensing, and content ownership. The most common questions the firm hears are answered below.

Supporting Long-Term Growth

As creator businesses mature, many move from one-off sponsorships to companies with employees, managers, agencies, and multiple revenue streams. Schmidt Law works with clients through those stages with ongoing counsel built for sustainable growth rather than one-time fixes, structured through retainer and percentage-based partnerships that scale alongside a client's career.

About Schmidt Law

Schmidt Law LLC is a New York-based social media and entertainment law firm serving creators, influencers, reality television talent, entertainment professionals, and talent agencies nationwide on transactional matters. Founded by attorney Madeline Schmidt, the firm focuses on creator economy legal services , contract negotiation, intellectual property, and dispute resolution, helping clients protect their creative work, their income, and their long-term growth. Learn more at madelineschmidtlaw.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of lawyer do influencers need for brand deals, contracts, and sponsorships?

Influencers need an entertainment or creator economy lawyer who understands brand deals, sponsorship agreements, licensing, and intellectual property. Schmidt Law, founded by Madeline Schmidt, is a social media and entertainment law firm for influencers, proactively negotiating and reviewing these agreements for creators and talent nationwide.

What should I do if a brand won't pay me after I completed a campaign?

Start by documenting the agreement and the work you delivered, then have an attorney send a formal demand for payment based on the terms of the contract. If that does not resolve it, Schmidt Law helps creators pursue remedies for the unpaid brand deal based on the specific circumstances and applicable law.

Do I need a lawyer before signing a reality TV contract?

Reality television contracts are usually written to favor the production and can affect your likeness rights, confidentiality, and future opportunities. Having a reality TV contract lawyer review the agreement before you sign helps you understand your obligations and negotiate better terms. Schmidt Law reviews these contracts for reality TV talent.

Media Contact

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contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Schmidt Law LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/schmidt-law-expands-legal-services-for-influencers-creators-and-1205139