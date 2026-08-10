The government of Bangladesh has restored the provision of payment guarantees for renewable energy projects to attract new investment amid a severe energy crisis. The provision was reinstated following repeated requests from industry stakeholders, two years after it was scrapped by the previous government. The absence of a government payment guarantee had deterred local and foreign investors from making new investments, amid uncertainty over payments for electricity supplied to the grid. The Power Division signs payment guarantees with independent power producers (IPPs) on behalf of the government, ...

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