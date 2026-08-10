New industry perspective argues that while marketing automation platforms excel at campaigns and customer journeys, banks increasingly require architectures designed around real-time financial events.

Latinia, a provider of decision-centric technologies for financial institutions, today released a new industry perspective examining what it describes as a growing disconnect between traditional customer engagement technologies and the operational realities of modern banking.

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For more than a decade, financial institutions have invested heavily in customer relationship management, marketing automation and customer journey technologies to improve digital engagement. These platforms have helped banks orchestrate campaigns, personalize interactions and manage customer experiences across digital channels.

According to Latinia, however, the rapid growth of real-time payments, digital banking and fraud prevention initiatives is exposing an architectural gap that many institutions are only beginning to recognize.

"Customer journeys remain essential for managing relationships, but critical banking events operate under different rules," said Marc Alcón, CEO of Latinia. "A payment authorization, fraud event or real-time transfer cannot wait for the next step in a journey. Banks need to decide, act and communicate while the event still matters.

The company argues that customer journeys are fundamentally designed around customer presence and interaction within digital channels, "when you're online". Banking, by contrast, increasingly revolves around financial events that occur independently of whether a customer is actively engaged with a mobile application, website or digital experience.

Examples include payment authorizations, card transactions, account activity, fraud events, real-time payment confirmations, service disruptions and other operational events that may require an immediate and contextual response.

"The life of a banking customer does not happen inside a banking app," Alcón added. "It happens while making purchases, receiving payments, traveling, saving, borrowing and managing daily financial decisions. Those moments increasingly define the customer experience."

As payment infrastructures continue evolving toward real-time models, institutions face growing pressure to respond instantly to events that affect customer trust, security and financial wellbeing. Yet many banks continue to rely on architectures originally designed for campaigns, segments and customer journeys rather than individual financial events.

According to Latinia, event-driven banking requires a fundamentally different operational model-one capable of evaluating financial context, applying business policies, prioritizing communications, maintaining auditability and ensuring resilient delivery across multiple channels.

The company believes this evolution is contributing to the emergence of a new technology category focused on the governance and orchestration of critical banking events.

Unlike traditional engagement architectures that seek to bring customers back into digital channels, event-driven models focus on delivering relevant actions and communications at the precise moment a financial event occurs.

"As payments become real-time, communications and decisioning must become equally real-time," said Alcón. "Banks have invested heavily in governing payments, fraud controls and cybersecurity. Increasingly, they must also govern the customer interactions those events generate."

About Latinia

Latinia is a decision-centric banking software company that helps financial institutions govern critical customer communications associated with real-time banking events. Its technology enables banks to execute business decisions in real time, ensure resilient and traceable delivery of critical communications, and improve customer engagement through Critical Event Governance.

Founded in 2000, Latinia serves more than 30 financial institutions across Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and Central America. Its platforms support more than 170 million banking customers and analyze more than 50,000 business rules per second, helping banks accelerate time-to-market, strengthen operational resilience and transform banking events into secure, measurable customer experiences.

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Contacts:

Press Contact

Oriol Ros (Corporate Development) oros@latinia.com