New facility in Cummings Research Park brings engineering closer to customers while advancing mission processing technologies and strengthening Frontgrade's long-term investment in Huntsville

Frontgrade Technologies ("Frontgrade"), a leading provider of mission-critical electronics and integrated technologies, today announced the opening of its eighth U.S. location in Huntsville, Alabama. Located in Cummings Research Park, the new Advanced Research Development Center will accelerate the development of next-generation mission processing technologies supporting critical space, defense, intelligence, and national security missions.

The Huntsville center expands Frontgrade's engineering capabilities while placing research teams closer to customers, government organizations, industry partners, and leading academic institutions. By working within one of the nation's premier aerospace and defense ecosystems, Frontgrade will accelerate technology development, strengthen customer collaboration, and help deliver mission-ready capabilities faster.

"Bringing Frontgrade's capabilities to Huntsville is a meaningful milestone for me, both personally and professionally. For decades, this community has helped shape the future of aerospace, defense, and space innovation," said Mitch Stevison, Chief Executive Officer of Frontgrade. "Having lived and worked here for many years, I have found that Huntsville is home to a community that has always represented the power of innovation, collaboration, and service. That's why we're excited to build on the relationships and talent we already have in the region by investing in advanced mission processing technologies and working alongside our customers and partners to solve increasingly complex mission challenges."

As part of Cummings Research Park, Frontgrade joins more than 300 companies, government organizations, and research institutions working at the forefront of aerospace, defense, and advanced technology. The location strengthens opportunities for collaboration while providing access to one of the nation's deepest concentrations of engineering talent.

The Huntsville center launches with a core team supporting advanced engineering and product development, with plans to expand as customer demand and technology programs grow. Through partnerships with The University of Alabama in Huntsville, Frontgrade is also investing in the next generation of engineering talent through internships and cooperative education opportunities. Frontgrade also joined the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber and looks forward to strengthening relationships across the region's business, government, and innovation communities.

About Frontgrade Technologies

Frontgrade Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical electronics, subsystems, and integrated technologies serving aerospace, defense, intelligence, and space customers worldwide. For more than 40 years, Frontgrade technologies have supported some of the world's most demanding missions, with content on every crewed U.S. space mission from Apollo 11 through Artemis II.

Serving as the electronics backbone behind mission-ready systems, Frontgrade enables customers to sense, process, communicate, and act across increasingly complex operational environments. The company's core expertise spans mission processing, RF systems, communications, motion control, power management, and integrated electronics architectures that accelerate deployment, reduce integration complexity, and support operational scale. Learn more at Frontgrade.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Lauren Condoluci Lauren.Condoluci@frontgrade.com