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ACCESS Newswire
10.08.2026 16:14 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ray C. Anderson Foundation: The Ray and the Montana Department of Transportation Form Partnership to Advance Safe and Resilient Infrastructure

HELENA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / The Ray has officially formalized a partnership with the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) to develop innovative, technology-driven solutions to enhance safety, mobility, and resource conservation across Montana's vast transportation network.

The alliance establishes a collaborative framework to advance safe, innovative transportation infrastructure while driving economic development and systemic resilience statewide. Backed by a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the initial phase of the agreement establishes a multi-year framework for research and the development of geospatial analysis tools, with joint analysis and pilot evaluations slated to continue through 2028.

"To build a better transportation system, the Montana Department of Transportation has partnered with The Ray. By exploring cutting-edge technologies and collaborative approaches, we are actively enhancing safety, mobility, and economic vitality for all Montanans."

- Christopher Dorrington, Director of the Montana Department of Transportation

Under the terms of the agreement, The Ray will collaborate with MDT on research, testing, policy development, and identifying potential funding opportunities. This collaborative framework allows both entities to explore and evaluate key advancements in transportation innovation, with an initial focus on the following areas:

  • Wildlife Crossing & Habitat Evaluation: Analyzing data to assess suitable locations for wildlife crossings and exploring the development of native pollinator habitats within the right-of-way.

  • Right-of-Way (ROW) Energy & Utilities: Evaluating opportunities for roadside energy utilization, utility colocation, and energy transmission within MDT's ROW.

  • Safety, Noise, & Smart Infrastructure: Analyzing data to improve road user safety, exploring traffic noise-reduction approaches, and evaluating smart infrastructure, such as connected and automated vehicle technologies.

Through this flexible framework, The Ray can introduce and coordinate with emerging technology and innovation partners to explore additional advancements, subject to MDT's final discretion. By driving advanced research and planning, The Ray aims to help deliver a resilient infrastructure model that yields long-term economic and natural resource benefits for local communities.

Media Contact

Dallen McLemore, Communications Specialist, The Ray

229.449.6168 | dallen@theray.org | @TheRayHighway

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-ray-and-the-montana-department-of-transportation-form-partne-1205491

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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