Alpha Growth PLC: Alpha Subsidiary Jeometri Launches PCC Insurer

Alpha Growth plc subsidiary Jeometri Insurance Managers (Guernsey) Limited Launches Guernsey Captive Insurance PCC Facility

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Alpha Growth plc, (www.algwplc.com) a leading global financial services specialist in the multi-billion dollar market of insurance linked asset and wealth management is pleased to announce that the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("Commission") has granted a licence to Jeometri Insurance PCC Limited, a Protected Cell Company ("PCC") to be managed by its subsidiary, Jeometri Insurance Managers (Guernsey) Limited ("JIM"), under The Insurance Business (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2002, as amended.

The facility offers clients a ring-fenced entry point into captive insurance in Guernsey, the jurisdiction that pioneered the PCC structure and remains a global leader in captive insurance management and alternative risk transfer.

Key Benefits of the Guernsey PCC Structure

Lower-cost captive insurance access: while the capital cost of a cell is the same as for a standalone insurer, administrative and governance costs are lower because they are centralised in the core and shared across all the cells within the PCC.

Faster time to market: new cells can be formed more quickly than a standalone insurer can be licensed.

Reduced administrative burden: governance and regulatory reporting are centralised under JIM's insurance management licence.

Statutory ring-fencing: each cell's assets and liabilities are legally segregated from the core and every other cell.

Scalable risk transfer: supports captive programmes, access to reinsurance and cover for niche or specialist risks.

Cell facilities have become an increasingly popular alternative to standalone captives, particularly for mid-market businesses.

Darren Wadley, Managing Director of JIM, said: "This licence is a natural extension of Jeometri's insurance management capability. It gives our clients a straightforward, well-governed route into captive insurance through Guernsey at lower cost and with less complexity than a standalone entity."

The Jeometri Insurance PCC Limited facility is now open for new cells.

Jeometri Insurance Managers (Guernsey) Limited

Darren Wadley, Managing Director

Gary Tansell, Executive Director darren.wadley@jeometri.com

gary.tansell@jeometri.com Alpha Growth plc UK Investor Relations

Mark Treharne ir@algwplc.com

About Jeometri Insurance Managers (Guernsey) Limited

Jeometri Insurance Managers (Guernsey) Limited is a GFSC-licensed insurance management firm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpha Growth PLC. It provides insurance management and general representative services to international insurers, with particular expertise in long-term (life) business, branch establishments, and South African and other cross-border mandates. www.jeometri.com

About Alpha Growth plc

Alpha Growth plc is a financial services business providing insurance linked wealth and asset management to institutional and qualified investors globally in the multi-billion dollar market of longevity and esoteric assets, insurance linked asset and wealth management. Building on its well-established network, the Alpha Growth group has a unique position in the insurance and asset services and investment business with a global reach.

Important Information

This news alert is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal, regulatory, tax, investment, insurance or other professional advice. This publication is not intended to constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation to purchase, sell or otherwise transact in any insurance, investment, financial product or service. Recipients should obtain specific advice before taking any action based on the information contained herein. While Jeometri Insurance Managers (Guernsey) Limited believes the information to be accurate as at the date of publication, no representation or warranty is given as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any reliance placed upon it. The information contained herein may be subject to change without notice.

***END***

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Alpha Growth PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alpha-subsidiary-jeometri-launches-pcc-insurer-1205478