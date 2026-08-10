Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer, Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the launch of their new ETF:

Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund (TSX: PSY)





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Now available in an ETF series, PSY combines actively managed derivatives with a broad portfolio of North American and global securities to generate tax efficient monthly income with contingent protection against moderate market declines. It is the first ETF of its kind in Canada.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. With an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, Purpose Investments offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products and is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif. Purpose Investments is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308894

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange