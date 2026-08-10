DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Major Depressive Disorder Market is Predicted to Grow During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) as Novel Antidepressants are Expected to Enter the Market | DelveInsight

The major depressive disorder market is experiencing a significant transformation as rapid-acting therapies with novel mechanisms of action complement conventional SSRIs and SNRIs. Recent treatment approvals have broadened therapeutic choices for patients with TRD and those who do not achieve adequate benefit from standard antidepressants. Meanwhile, pipeline candidates such as Seltorexant (Johnson & Johnson), Azetukalner (Xenon Pharmaceuticals), Itruvone (VistaGen), and others are advancing through clinical development to deliver improved efficacy, faster symptom relief, and better tolerability for individuals with persistent depressive symptoms.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Major Depressive Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, major depressive disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Major Depressive Disorder Market Summary

The market size for major depressive disorder was found to be USD 7.8 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest major depressive disorder treatment market size of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of MDD in the 7MM were found to be ~44 million cases in 2025, which are expected to increase during the forecast period.

cases in 2025, which are expected to increase during the forecast period. Leading major depressive disorder companies, such as Johnson & Johnson, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, VistaGen, Helus Pharma, Neurocrine Biosciences, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Autobahn Therapeutics, Definium Therapeutics, Syndeio Biosciences, Arrivo, Alto Neuroscience, Seaport Therapeutics, and others, are developing new major depressive disorder treatment drugs that can be available in the major depressive disorder market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new major depressive disorder treatment drugs that can be available in the major depressive disorder market in the coming years. The promising major depressive disorder therapies in clinical trials include Seltorexant, Azetukalner, Itruvone (PH10), HLP003, Osavampator, Brenipatide, Bretisilocin, Icalcaprant (ABBV-1354), Elunetirom (ABX-002), DT120, Zelquistinel, Forvisirvat (SP-624), ALTO-300, GlyphAllo (SPT-300), and others.

Discover what medications are successful for treating major depressive disorder @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/major-depressive-disorder-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Major Depressive Disorder Market

Rising Prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder: The increasing global burden of depression, driven by lifestyle changes, stress, aging populations, and socioeconomic factors, continues to expand the patient pool. Improved recognition of mental health disorders has also contributed to higher diagnosis rates.

The increasing global burden of depression, driven by lifestyle changes, stress, aging populations, and socioeconomic factors, continues to expand the patient pool. Improved recognition of mental health disorders has also contributed to higher diagnosis rates. Growing Demand for Rapid-Acting Antidepressants: Conventional antidepressants typically take several weeks to produce meaningful clinical improvement, driving the need for rapid-acting treatment options. The growing adoption of innovative therapies, including NMDA receptor modulators and intranasal formulations, is fueling market expansion and advancing therapeutic innovation.

Conventional antidepressants typically take several weeks to produce meaningful clinical improvement, driving the need for rapid-acting treatment options. The growing adoption of innovative therapies, including NMDA receptor modulators and intranasal formulations, is fueling market expansion and advancing therapeutic innovation. Advancements in Novel Therapeutic Approaches: The introduction of rapid-acting antidepressants, glutamatergic therapies, and innovative mechanism-based treatments is transforming the treatment landscape. These therapies address unmet needs such as treatment-resistant depression and faster symptom relief.

The introduction of rapid-acting antidepressants, glutamatergic therapies, and innovative mechanism-based treatments is transforming the treatment landscape. These therapies address unmet needs such as treatment-resistant depression and faster symptom relief. Robust Pipeline of Emerging Therapies: Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in the development of emerging therapies such as Seltorexant (Johnson & Johnson), Azetukalner (Xenon Pharmaceuticals), Itruvone (PH10) (VistaGen), HLP003 (Helus Pharma), Osavampator (Neurocrine Biosciences), Brenipatide (Eli Lilly), and others. A strong clinical pipeline is expected to diversify treatment options.

Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that among emerging therapies, seltorexant is expected to demonstrate moderate-to-strong uptake potential, particularly in MDD patients with insomnia and sleep-related symptoms, reflecting growing interest in orexin-targeted therapies.

Major Depressive Disorder Market Analysis

The major depressive disorder market is witnessing heightened competition as innovative mechanism-based treatments complement and challenge conventional SSRIs and SNRIs.

Recently introduced therapies, including SPRAVATO (esketamine), AUVELITY (dextromethorphan/bupropion), and CAPLYTA (lumateperone) , are reshaping the treatment landscape by offering advantages in terms of rapid symptom relief, improved tolerability, convenient administration, and sustained therapeutic outcomes.

, are reshaping the treatment landscape by offering advantages in terms of rapid symptom relief, improved tolerability, convenient administration, and sustained therapeutic outcomes. Among these, SPRAVATO continues to dominate the novel antidepressant segment, maintaining its position as the leading revenue-generating product among recently approved MDD therapies.

continues to dominate the novel antidepressant segment, maintaining its position as the leading revenue-generating product among recently approved MDD therapies. Meanwhile, CAPLYTA is attracting growing clinical and commercial interest owing to its unique pharmacological mechanism and favorable safety profile, particularly its lower risk of metabolic and extrapyramidal side effects compared with many atypical antipsychotics.

is attracting growing clinical and commercial interest owing to its unique pharmacological mechanism and favorable safety profile, particularly its lower risk of metabolic and extrapyramidal side effects compared with many atypical antipsychotics. The MDD pipeline also remains highly active, reflecting strong commercial potential and sustained investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursuing next-generation neuropsychiatric therapies.

Emerging candidates such as Johnson & Johnson's seltorexant, Xenon Pharmaceuticals' azetukalner, VistaGen's itruvone (PH10) , and others are advancing innovative approaches targeting glutamatergic signaling, orexin biology, and neurocircuit modulation.

, and others are advancing innovative approaches targeting glutamatergic signaling, orexin biology, and neurocircuit modulation. These developments are expected to drive future market expansion, foster therapeutic innovation, and further strengthen competition within the MDD treatment landscape.

Major Depressive Disorder Competitive Landscape

Some of the major depressive disorder medications under development include Seltorexant (Johnson & Johnson), Azetukalner (Xenon Pharmaceuticals), Itruvone (PH10) (VistaGen), HLP003 (Helus Pharma), Osavampator (Neurocrine Biosciences), Brenipatide (Eli Lilly), Bretisilocin and Icalcaprant (ABBV-1354) (AbbVie), Elunetirom (ABX-002) (Autobahn Therapeutics), DT120 (Definium Therapeutics), Zelquistinel (Syndeio Biosciences), Forvisirvat (SP-624) (Arrivo), ALTO-300 (Alto Neuroscience), GlyphAllo (SPT-300) (Seaport Therapeutics), and others.

Johnson & Johnson's Seltorexant is an investigational, first-in-class selective orexin-2 (OX2) receptor antagonist being evaluated as an adjunctive therapy for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) who experience insomnia symptoms. It is the only investigational candidate in MDD designed to modulate excessive orexin-2 receptor activity, aiming to address the biological mechanisms underlying both depressive symptoms and sleep disturbances.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals' Azetukalner is an innovative and highly potent KV7 potassium channel opener currently undergoing Phase III clinical development for epilepsy, MDD, and bipolar depression (BPD). As the most advanced potassium channel modulator in late-stage development, it is supported by long-term efficacy and safety data from epilepsy studies, along with proof-of-concept evidence in MDD. It is also the only KV7 potassium channel opener being investigated across multiple therapeutic indications.

Alto Neuroscience's ALTO-300 is a small-molecule therapy with melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist properties that enhances dopamine and norepinephrine activity. The drug is being developed in the United States as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in patients identified through EEG biomarker profiling. Although ALTO-300 has already demonstrated antidepressant efficacy and is approved for treating MDD in Europe and Australia, it has not yet received regulatory approval in the United States.

In a Phase IIa clinical study, ALTO-300 showed encouraging efficacy as an add-on therapy for patients with MDD who had an inadequate response to standard antidepressants. Individuals selected using a machine learning-derived EEG biomarker experienced significantly greater improvements in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) scores compared with baseline. Building on these positive findings, the developer initiated a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial to further evaluate ALTO-300 in EEG biomarker-defined patients with MDD.

Seaport Therapeutics' GlyphAllo is an investigational oral prodrug of allopregnanolone developed using the proprietary Glyph technology platform. Allopregnanolone is a naturally occurring neuroactive steroid that has demonstrated rapid antidepressant, anxiolytic, and sleep-enhancing effects in previous clinical studies. However, its clinical utility has been limited by poor oral bioavailability.

Glyph technology is intended to improve the oral absorption of allopregnanolone, enabling GlyphAllo to overcome these pharmacokinetic limitations. The candidate also has the potential to reduce treatment-related adverse effects commonly associated with existing antidepressants, including sexual dysfunction, weight gain, and sleep disturbances.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the major depressive disorder market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the major depressive disorder market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the best brands for major depressive disorder treatment @ Major Depressive Disorder Medication

Recent Developments in the Major Depressive Disorder Market

In July 2026, Draig Therapeutics successfully closed an oversubscribed Series B financing round, securing USD 65 million. The investment was led by Deep Track Capital, with additional participation from Janus Henderson Investors, Marshall Wace, British Business Bank, and Jefferson Life Sciences.

successfully closed an oversubscribed Series B financing round, securing USD 65 million. The investment was led by Deep Track Capital, with additional participation from Janus Henderson Investors, Marshall Wace, British Business Bank, and Jefferson Life Sciences. In May 2026, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, in its Q1 2026 financial statement, stated five additional Phase III studies of azetukalner continue to enroll in epilepsy and depression indications, with Phase III X-NOVA2 MDD topline data expected in H1 2027.

in its Q1 2026 financial statement, stated five additional Phase III studies of azetukalner continue to enroll in epilepsy and depression indications, with Phase III X-NOVA2 MDD topline data expected in H1 2027. In April 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced that lumateperone (CAPLYTA) showed the greatest improvement across key efficacy outcomes among adjunctive MDD treatments in a new network meta-analysis.

announced that lumateperone (CAPLYTA) showed the greatest improvement across key efficacy outcomes among adjunctive MDD treatments in a new network meta-analysis. In April 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced that the US FDA had approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) based on long-term data evaluating the safety and efficacy of lumateperone (CAPLYTA) for the prevention of relapse in schizophrenia.

Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

The major depressive disorder epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current major depressive disorder patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2025, the US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of MDD in the 7MM, with ~22 million cases.

The major depressive disorder treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MDD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MDD

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MDD

Major Depressive Disorder Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Major Depressive Disorder Market Size in 2025 USD 7.8 Billion Key Major Depressive Disorder Companies Johnson & Johnson, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, VistaGen, Helus Pharma, Neurocrine Biosciences, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Autobahn Therapeutics, Definium Therapeutics, Syndeio Biosciences, Arrivo, Alto Neuroscience, Seaport Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics, and others Key Major Depressive Disorder Therapies Seltorexant, Azetukalner, Itruvone (PH10), HLP003, Osavampator, Brenipatide, Bretisilocin, Icalcaprant (ABBV-1354), Elunetirom (ABX-002), DT120, Zelquistinel, Forvisirvat (SP-624), ALTO-300, GlyphAllo (SPT-300), CAPLYTA, SPRAVATO, AUVELITY, and others

Scope of the Major Depressive Disorder Market Report

Major Depressive Disorder Patient Population Forecast

Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutics Market Size

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Analysis

Major Depressive Disorder Market Size and Trends

Major Depressive Disorder Market Opportunity

Major Depressive Disorder Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Major Depressive Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top pharmaceutical companies for major depressive disorder treatment @ Major Depressive Disorder Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Major Depressive Disorder Market Key Insights 2 Major Depressive Disorder Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 6 Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA]) 6.2 Market Share of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2026 6.3 Market Share of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background And Overview of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Signs And Symptoms 7.4 Diagnosis 7.5 Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumption and Rationale 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in the United States 8.4.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in the United States 8.4.3 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 10 Marketed Therapies of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 10.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 10.2 Lumateperone (CAPLYTA): Johnson & Johnson 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 Esketamine (SPRAVATO): Johnson & Johnson 11 Emerging Therapies of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 11.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 11.2 Seltorexant: Johnson & Johnson 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Azetukalner: Xenon Pharmaceuticals 12 Major Depressive Disorder Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 12.3 Conjoint Analysis of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 12.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in the 7MM 12.6 The United States Major Depressive Disorder Market 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Major Depressive Disorder Market 12.8 Japan Major Depressive Disorder Market 13 Unmet Needs of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 14 SWOT Analysis of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 15 KOL Views of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 15.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 16 Market Access and Reimbursement of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Major Depressive Disorder Market Report Methodology

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