Essity / TORK: Essity Around the World - July 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Originally published on Essity News Center

On a regular basis, Essity highlights activities from around the world showcasing how we make a difference in society and in people's lives through hygiene and health. With our products, solutions, and services, we care for a billion people in 150 countries every day.

Between April and July 2026, Essity teams around the world advanced initiatives that combined sustainable progress, business development and greater access to hygiene and health, reflecting the company's purpose to improve well-being for people and society.

Investing in sustainable progress

UK - Essity has opened a new recycled fiber facility at its Prudhoe mill in Northumberland, the company's largest manufacturing site in the UK. The facility expands recycled fiber processing capacity at Prudhoe to more than 100,000 tons per year and strengthens domestic fiber supply. It can process a wider range of recovered paper, including lower-grade materials, while improving energy efficiency. The facility supports more circular production of hygiene paper products, including toilet tissue, household towels and hand towels for Essity's consumer and professional hygiene brands. With this expansion, Essity builds on its leadership in recycled fiber, both as the largest user in UK consumer tissue products and as Europe's leading recycled fiber user for tissue production.

Germany - At its Mannheim plant, Essity has introduced a new system that cleans emissions from paper production before they are released into the air. The technology removes a large share of particles and sulfur dioxide from exhaust gases generated during production, reducing emissions by more than 70 percent compared with previous levels. It also helps recover and reuse valuable materials, including magnesium oxide and sulfur, instead of treating them as waste. The system supports more efficient, lower-impact pulp production at Mannheim, where Essity already operates fossil-free pulp production. The project strengthens Essity's commitment to cleaner manufacturing, resource efficiency and the long-term competitiveness of its largest German industrial sites.

Worldwide - Essity was once again recognized for sustainability leadership by CDP, achieving an A score in the organization's Supplier Engagement Assessment for the seventh consecutive year. The recognition highlights Essity's work with suppliers to address climate-related impacts across the value chain, a key part of the company's climate action plan and science-based targets. Through clear expectations, collaboration on targets and support for continuous improvement, Essity aims to reduce Scope 3 emissions and strengthen responsible sourcing. CDP's assessment evaluates how companies engage suppliers on climate change, including governance, targets, emissions and value chain engagement.

USA - Essity's mural highlighting Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action is now displayed at the Pennsylvania Convention Center's Grand Hall in Philadelphia, helping bring its climate message to a wider public audience. Nearly one million visitors pass through the venue each year, making it a highly visible platform for engaging the public in climate action and broader sustainability issues. The installation is part of a public art initiative led by Global Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority, which uses murals to engage communities around sustainability topics. Essity sponsored the SDG 13 mural as part of its commitment to climate action and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

France - French Minister for Ecological Transition Mathieu Lefèvre visited Essity's Consumer Tissue production site in Gien, marking the first visit by a French Government Minister to an Essity production site. The discussions focused on water stewardship and Essity's efforts to reduce water consumption at the site especially through a new ultrafiltration unit. The technology is expected to reduce withdrawals from the natural environment by 25 to 30 percent, exceeding the Government's water reduction target for companies. The visit showed how long-term environmental investments can support sustainability and industrial competitiveness. It also strengthened Essity's position as a credible partner regarding water management, environmental regulation and industrial policy.

Strengthening our business for the future

Latin America & Europe - Essity has launched a new generation of sanitary pads designed to better manage unpredictable menstrual flow, a common challenge that can affect confidence and well-being. Developed through extensive consumer research and a first-of-its-kind clinical sleep study, the innovation features an advanced fluid management system that absorbs sudden gushes and distributes fluid more effectively. The new products may help deliver up to 100% leak-free days and nights and are being launched under Essity's leading period care brands across Latin America and Europe. The innovation supports Essity's strategy of driving growth through solutions that address unmet consumer needs and advance menstrual health.

United Arab Emirates - Essity has gone live with a new distribution center for its Professional Hygiene business in Dubai. Operated in partnership with a global transport and logistics company, the facility marks an important step in strengthening Essity's presence across the Middle East and adjacent markets. Initially serving customers in the UAE, the site is expected to support future expansion across the Gulf region, Jordan and India. By positioning inventory closer to customers, the distribution center will help improve service performance, shorten lead times and create greater flexibility in order sizes. The new model supports continued growth in the region and allows Essity to offer a broader mix of imported European and locally manufactured UAE products.

Worldwide - Essity has initiated a strategic review of its Consumer Tissue business area to evaluate alternatives that could create the best conditions for both the Consumer Tissue business and the Group to develop to their full potential. The review forms part of Essity's ongoing work to optimize its product portfolio and maximize long-term value creation. Consumer Tissue has a strong offering across own brands, retailer brands and private label, with leading market positions and an efficient supply chain. In 2025, the business area represented 31 percent of Essity's net sales and included approximately 13,000 employees and 29 production facilities worldwide. No decision has been taken, but the review will assess different strategic options, including a potential separation.

Argentina - In Argentina, Calipso, an Essity brand and one of the country's most recognized feminine care brands, is entering a new phase with a refreshed brand image after more than 40 years in the market. Calipso is modernizing its packaging and visual identity while preserving the attributes that have built consumer trust over decades. The redesign is intended to simplify the shopping experience by making product information clearer and more accessible at the point of sale. The update marks the first major change to the brand's image in more than ten years and reflects evolving consumer expectations. The transition will take place gradually over three months, allowing the current and new packaging to coexist in the market.

Advancing care, dignity and inclusion

Europe - Essity is expanding access to trusted period care products in public and workplace washrooms across Europe through its Tork Period Care system. Combining smart dispensers with leading feminine care brands such as Libresse, Bodyform, Nuvenia and Nana, the initiative helps people manage their periods with confidence outside the home. Following successful rollouts in several markets, the system is expanding to France, Italy, Benelux, Czech Republic, Finland and the Baltics, with more countries to follow. The initiative responds to growing demand for inclusive hygiene solutions in workplaces, education and public spaces, and supports Essity's commitment to closing the menstrual health gap through access, education and systemic change.

Brazil - Essity launched a first-of-its-kind study in Brazil on menstruation and workplace productivity in collaboration with Dalia and Great Place to Work Brazil. The research shows that menstrual health remains largely overlooked in corporate policies despite its impact on well-being, productivity and organizational outcomes. According to the study, only 8 percent of companies have a menstrual policy, almost 97 percent of menstruating people report some decline in professional performance during their period, while over 59 percent have had to stop working due to menstrual discomfort. Essity shared the findings with media and key institutions, reinforcing its commitment to breaking taboos and encouraging more inclusive workplace practices.

Mexico - Essity supported the illumination of the Senate in blue for the first time to help recognize incontinence as a public health issue. This milestone helped raise awareness of a condition often surrounded by silence and stigma, while highlighting its impact on health, well-being, and quality of life. Essity believes that positioning incontinence as a public health matter is essential to breaking taboos and supporting people with the right solutions and information. Through its brands and initiatives, the company continues to foster more open conversations around care, dignity, and autonomy for people living with incontinence. The milestone reflects Essity's ongoing efforts to improve understanding and support for people living with incontinence.

Worldwide - At the European Wound Management Association Congress 2026 in Bremen, Essity called for stronger action on antimicrobial resistance in wound care. Chronic and acute wounds are increasingly connected to one of today's most serious global health challenges, as antimicrobials are often used in routine wound care even when infection is not confirmed. Essity highlighted a new international guideline on antimicrobial stewardship in wound care, developed by independent experts and published in the Journal of Wound Care. The guideline emphasizes infection prevention, early intervention and responsible use of antimicrobials, while recognizing microbial-binding dressings as one possible option to help reduce reliance on antimicrobials.

USA - Tork and the Eagles Autism Foundation announced a joint initiative to enhance restrooms at Lincoln Financial Field stadium in Philadelphia and create a more inclusive hygiene experience for guests of all abilities. The upgrades, located near the Eagles Sensory Room, include adult changing tables, higher dividers, warm lighting, soothing music and additional accessibility features. The restrooms will also include Tork inclusive hygiene solutions such as high-capacity hand towels, gentle foam soap, toilet paper and toilet seat covers. Developed with input from the Eagles Autism Foundation community and Tork, the initiative reflects how facilities can better meet diverse needs. It also shows how inclusive design can improve participation, comfort and customer experience.

Recognition and community engagement around the world

Netherlands - In the Netherlands, Edet Smart Toilet Paper received the Retail Wheel award in the Personal Care category, recognizing an innovation that combines consumer insight, sustainability and practical convenience. Based on Essity's coreless technology, Edet Smart is a toilet paper roll without an inner cardboard sleeve, helping reduce waste while offering more paper per roll. The product was the first of its kind on Dutch retail shelves and has been positively received by both retailers and consumers. Its compact format makes it easy to carry, efficient on shelf and clear in its value proposition, with four rolls offering the equivalent of eight standard rolls. The award highlights how simple changes can create meaningful impact for consumers, customers and the environment.

Mexico - Essity was recognized at the Dalia Mente Mujer Awards 2026 in the "Forces that Transform" category, honoring initiatives that advance women's well-being and equality. The award highlights Essity's commitment to improving menstrual health through research, education, and public engagement. Initiatives such as the Menstrual Health Surveys and Ciclo M, Mexico's first festival dedicated to the menstrual cycle, have helped expand awareness and foster more open conversations around menstruation. By promoting access to information, dignified care, and inclusive environments, Essity continues to break barriers and support the health, autonomy, and well-being of people who menstruate.

Germany - TENA Men was named Top Brand 2026 by the media Lebensmittel Zeitung recognizing the brand's strong performance in the German market. The award is based on 'YouGov Shopper' data and evaluates criteria such as market share growth, revenue development and the number of shoppers reached. TENA Men's success reflects its bold approach to addressing male urinary incontinence, a topic that has long been considered taboo. Through high-impact campaigns, relevant messaging and partnerships such as its collaboration with the German Handball Federation, the brand has helped bring the topic into mainstream conversation. The recognition highlights how empathy, quality and bold communication can strengthen trust and category leadership.

Peru - Essity and the Ministry of Education in Peru have strengthened their collaboration on menstrual health education through the Nosotras Perú Teacher's Guide, officially registered by INDECOPI, Peru's intellectual property authority. Building on teacher training through a nationwide initiative, the guide helps educators address menstruation in a natural, inclusive and stigma-free way. Designed for teachers, students and families, it provides practical tools to support open classroom discussions and reduce myths and information gaps. The registration protects the guide's copyright, supports its proper use in the educational sector and enables broader responsible dissemination. It reinforces Essity's commitment to menstrual health education and long-term impact.

UK - Essity's Issviva brand received two honors at the GenM Live! Awards 2026, recognizing its contribution to menopause care in the United Kingdom. Issviva was named Brand Partner of the Year for its role in developing the menopause category and also won Best New Menopause-Friendly Product for the Issviva x Joylux vaginal rejuvenation device. The awards highlight brands making a tangible impact on menopause care, a growing area within women's health. Issviva's recognition reflects progress in developing solutions that respond to real consumer needs and support well-being across life stages. It also aligns with Essity's broader strategy to deliver innovative hygiene and health solutions that improve quality of life.

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SOURCE: Essity / TORK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/essity-around-the-world-july-2026-1205514