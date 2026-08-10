GoDaddy: Turning Complexity into Clarity: Meet Abhinandh J

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I began my career as a Software Engineer before completing my MBA and transitioning into Program Management. After my MBA, I joined an Indian fintech company as a Technical Program Manager, where I spent two years leading cross-functional initiatives and driving large-scale projects. I was then approached by GoDaddy to join as a Technical Program Manager. Since then, I have worked on strategic programs, collaborated with diverse teams, and contributed to key business outcomes. Today, I serve as a Senior Technical Project Manager, focused on delivering impactful projects and driving operational excellence.

What's one skill that you quietly possess that makes your job easier?

One skill I quietly possess is the ability to stay calm and organized when things get busy. When multiple priorities compete for attention, I break them into manageable tasks, identify dependencies, and create a clear plan. This helps me understand what needs immediate attention, what can wait, and where teams may need additional support or alignment. This helps me reduce chaos, keep work moving forward, and ensure teams stay aligned on complex initiatives.

What's one project you're especially proud of, and what impact did it have on the business?

One project I am especially proud of was leading the migration of AGI's roadmap planning process from Microsoft PowerPoint to Jira. Centralized roadmap planning in Jira with the alignment of planned initiatives with their experiments, enabled real-time collaboration, provided comprehensive visibility into project progress and dependencies, and significantly reduced the manual effort required to maintain and share roadmaps across the organization.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

One aspect of GoDaddy's culture that I appreciate most is its accessibility and openness.

Regardless of role or level, employees are encouraged to reach out to anyone across the organization, including senior leaders.

This creates an environment where people feel comfortable sharing ideas, asking questions, and seeking guidance. Leaders are approachable, genuinely interested in hearing different perspectives, and often take the time to provide thoughtful and detailed responses. This openness fosters collaboration, builds trust, and empowers employees to contribute beyond their immediate responsibilities.

What's a simple habit that helps you regain focus and stay on track?

When work starts to feel overwhelming, write everything down and create a checklist. Breaking a large workload into smaller, actionable tasks reduces stress and anxiety, and helps bring clarity. Then, focus on completing one task at a time. As you start checking items off the list, you build momentum and confidence, which makes the remaining work feel much more manageable.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/turning-complexity-into-clarity-meet-abhinandh-j-1205516