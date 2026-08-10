Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Wirklich beeindruckende Ergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YA2M | ISIN: US92345Y1064 | Ticker-Symbol: VA7A
Tradegate
10.08.26 | 15:24
158,00 Euro
-4,82 % -8,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
156,00157,0020:20
156,00157,0020:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2026 15:54 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Responds to Delaware Chancery Court Ruling Regarding AccuLynx

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data analytics and technology provider to the global insurance industry, today issued the following statement in response to the Delaware Chancery Court ruling regarding AccuLynx:

"We appreciate the expedited response from the court but strongly disagree with the decision. It is possible to appeal, among other next steps, and we are evaluating our options at this time."

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.