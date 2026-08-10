Semantic XEO is a proprietary, math-driven AI visibility engineering framework within B2AI Communication. It structures a business's knowledge, evidence, authority, and differentiators so AI agents and LLM-powered systems- including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity- can find, understand, verify, and accurately represent the business.

The Semantic XEO framework structures business knowledge, evidence, and authority for AI agents, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and emerging AI answer and recommendation systems.

SINGER ISLAND, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Intelligent Care Alliance today announced the expanded rollout of Semantic XEO, a proprietary AI visibility engineering framework that helps businesses become visible, accurately understood, and better positioned for recommendation by AI agents and large language model systems.

Semantic XEO is designed for the expanding ecosystem of AI technologies influencing how people discover businesses, evaluate expertise, compare providers, and make purchasing decisions. These technologies include consumer-facing platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, Google AI Overviews, and other emerging AI assistants, answer engines, autonomous agents, and LLM-powered recommendation systems.

As people increasingly ask AI systems questions such as "Which provider should I trust?", "Who specializes in this service?" or "What is the best option for my situation?", businesses face a new visibility challenge. A company may have an attractive website, strong traditional search rankings, and an excellent reputation, yet still be missing from AI-generated answers or represented inaccurately.

Semantic XEO addresses this challenge by engineering the business information that AI systems and agents can retrieve, interpret, verify, and use when generating an answer.

"Businesses are no longer communicating only with people," said Dr. Kathryn Alderman, creator of Semantic XEO and founder of Intelligent Care Alliance. "They are also communicating with the AI agents helping people make decisions. Semantic XEO creates the structured meaning, evidence, and authority signals these systems need to understand what a business does, whom it serves, why it is different, and whether its claims can be trusted."

Creating AI Visibility Across the LLM Ecosystem

AI visibility is broader than appearing in a traditional search result. It concerns whether AI systems can find a business, understand its identity and expertise, verify its claims, distinguish it from competitors, and confidently include it in a generated response.

Different AI platforms use different models, retrieval systems, search indexes, data sources, and reasoning processes. Semantic XEO does not attempt to optimize a business for only one platform. The framework develops a consistent information foundation that can support recognition across a broader ecosystem of AI agents and LLM-powered systems.

This includes:

Conversational AI systems such as ChatGPT and Claude

AI search and answer platforms such as Perplexity

Google Gemini and AI-generated search experiences

Microsoft Copilot and other enterprise AI assistants

Specialized healthcare, legal, financial, and professional-service agents

Emerging autonomous agents capable of comparing providers and completing tasks

Future AI systems that rely on structured, verifiable business information

"ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity may not produce identical answers, because they do not all retrieve and interpret information in exactly the same way," Dr. Alderman explained. "Our objective is to engineer a clear and corroborated business identity that can be understood across multiple systems. We measure visibility in the answers these systems provide rather than assuming that one technical change will produce the same result everywhere."

From Marketing Language to Machine-Readable Meaning

Traditional marketing was developed primarily to capture human attention. It often relies on visual presentation, emotional language, broad positioning statements, and claims such as "best," "premium," "leading," or "world-class."

AI systems require greater specificity.

They evaluate language, entities, relationships, context, evidence, consistency, and corroboration across multiple sources. When a business depends heavily on vague promotional language, an AI system may struggle to determine what is factually distinctive or relevant about that organization.

At the center of Semantic XEO is XENKEY, a structured meaning language created to organize business knowledge into focused, factual, and context-rich units. Each unit is designed to communicate what is true, whom the information concerns, why it matters, and what evidence or context supports it.

The XENKEY technical specification is published openly at xenkey.org for examination and continued development.

"Large language models convert language into mathematical representations of meaning," Dr. Alderman said. "Semantic XEO uses that understanding to reduce ambiguity and strengthen semantic alignment. We replace broad, noisy marketing claims with information that is specific, relevant, consistent, and verifiable."

The framework does not claim that any single formula controls what an AI platform recommends. Its mathematical models provide a disciplined way to evaluate meaning, alignment, consistency, discoverability, and competitive authority across the business's information ecosystem.

Retrieval helps an AI system find a business. Structured meaning helps the system understand it. Evidence and corroborated authority help the system evaluate whether it should be included among the recommended options.

The AI Visibility Framework Within B2AI Communication

Semantic XEO is not a separate marketing service or a renamed version of conventional search engine optimization. It is the AI visibility engineering framework within B2AI Communication, or business-to-artificial-intelligence communication.

B2C communication is designed for consumers. B2B communication is designed for businesses. B2AI Communication is designed for the AI systems increasingly positioned between businesses and the people they want to reach.

The discipline focuses on communicating a company's identity, expertise, services, evidence, relationships, authority, and differentiators in forms that AI systems can process.

Semantic XEO engineers this communication across the layers machines may use, including:

Website content

Entity definitions

Structured data and schema

Business and professional profiles

Machine-readable knowledge files

XENKEY meaning units

Public relations and third-party coverage

Supporting evidence and citations

Cross-platform business information

Emerging agent-interaction standards

The goal is to create a consistent representation of the business across human-readable and machine-readable environments.

Three Integrated Areas of AI Visibility Engineering

Semantic XEO is implemented through three connected areas:

Engineered PR develops external trust and authority signals. It connects business claims to structured proof, expert positioning, relevant media coverage, and third-party evidence that AI systems may retrieve and use for corroboration.

Engineered Readability creates the foundational business identity and meaning architecture. This may include entity clarification, XENKEY development, structured content, knowledge organization, schema alignment, and machine-readable resources.

Engineered Authority strengthens the business's competitive position through differentiation, consistency, cross-platform corroboration, and evidence alignment. It is designed to help a qualified organization become a stronger candidate when AI systems compare businesses within a category or geographic market.

Every engagement begins with a Semantic XEO Diagnostic. The diagnostic documents how systems such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity currently identify, describe, compare, and recommend the organization.

That baseline is used to identify visibility gaps, inaccurate information, weak authority signals, missing evidence, and areas of semantic confusion. Changes can then be monitored across multiple AI systems and prompt categories.

Because AI-generated answers can vary according to the platform, model, prompt, user context, location, retrieved sources, and timing, Semantic XEO does not guarantee placement within any particular response. Instead, it creates and measures the structural conditions that can improve accurate AI recognition and recommendation readiness.

Built for Businesses Where Trust Drives the Decision

Semantic XEO initially serves organizations in industries where expertise, reputation, and trust strongly influence customer decisions. These include medical and dental practices, law firms, health and wellness organizations, luxury and lifestyle companies, and wealth-advisory brands.

The framework is part of the Intelligent Care Alliance Innovation AI Ecosystem, which develops applied AI strategies for healthcare and professional-service organizations.

Dr. Alderman developed Semantic XEO while advancing her education in AI agentic systems through a professional program associated with the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering. Her work brings together more than two decades of experience in dentistry, business strategy, communications, and applied artificial intelligence.

Semantic XEO and XENKEY are the subjects of pending federal trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The formulas, methodologies, and implementation processes form part of Intelligent Care Alliance's developing intellectual-property portfolio.

"The future of visibility will not be determined only by whether people can find a website," Dr. Alderman said. "It will also depend on whether AI agents can understand the business behind that website. We create the visibility infrastructure that helps deserving businesses become accurately represented, credibly trusted, and appropriately considered by the AI systems influencing human decisions."

Semantic XEO accepts a limited number of client engagements each quarter. Businesses can request a diagnostic and learn more at semanticxeo.com.

About Semantic XEO

Semantic XEO, or Cross-Entity Optimization, is a proprietary AI visibility engineering framework created to help businesses become visible, understood, and recommendation-ready across AI agents and LLM-powered systems. Powered by the XENKEY structured meaning language, Semantic XEO organizes business knowledge, evidence, context, relationships, and authority into signals that AI systems can retrieve, interpret, verify, and corroborate. Semantic XEO is part of the Intelligent Care Alliance Innovation AI Ecosystem.

About Intelligent Care Alliance

Intelligent Care Alliance is an AI advisory and innovation agency founded by Dr. Kathryn Alderman. The agency helps healthcare organizations, professional-service firms, and trust-dependent brands strengthen AI visibility, implement artificial intelligence, improve operational workflows, and prepare for an increasingly agent-driven economy.

Media Contact

Organization: Semantic XEO

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Website: https://semanticxeo.com

Email: semanticxeoai@gmail.com

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SOURCE: Semantic XEO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/semantic-xeo-launches-ai-visibility-engineering-for-chatgpt-claude-and-1205483