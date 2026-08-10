New Funding Further Solidifies Point2's e-Tube Technology Platform as the Foundation for Next-Generation AI Data-Center Interconnect

Point2 Technology, a developer of RF-based interconnect solutions for AI data-center infrastructure, today announced an additional extension of its Series B financing led by LB Investment, with new strategic participation from Arm and continued support from existing investors including Maverick Silicon. The new capital brings total Series B financing to $136 million.

The investment expands a roster of prominent backers-including NVIDIA, Arm, UMC Capital, Molex, Bosch Ventures, and other new and existing investors-reflecting accelerating momentum across the semiconductor, accelerator, and interconnect ecosystem and further solidifying Point2's e-Tube Technology Platform as a new rack-scale interconnect foundation for next-generation AI data centers.

Point2 will use the funding to bolster its engineering, systems, operations, and business teams to accelerate the commercialization of its Active RF Cable (ARC), near-packaged e-Tube (NPE) and co-packaged e-Tube (CPE) solutions for future rack-scale compute systems.

"As AI systems scale and bandwidth demands reach terabit-per-second speeds, interconnect has become the defining bottleneck," said Sean Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Point2 Technology. "The latest investment from Arm, LB Investment, Maverick Silicon, and others validates that our e-Tube platform is emerging as a critical interconnect solution for next-generation AI data factories."

"The next generation of AI infrastructure will rely on advances across the entire technology stack, from compute to memory and interconnect," said Paul Williamson, SVP, Strategic Ventures, Arm. "Point2 is addressing an increasingly important challenge as AI systems scale, and we are pleased to support their work in advancing the technologies that will underpin the future of AI infrastructure."

"As AI data centers push toward larger, more power-efficient compute clusters, interconnect has become a critical infrastructure challenge," said Kiho Park, CEO of LB Investment. "Point2's innovative platform is helping to solve this challenge by enabling tomorrow's scalable, energy-efficient data-center infrastructure. We look forward to supporting the company as it moves toward broad commercialization."

"Through our ongoing engagement with Point2, the company continues to demonstrate strong technology leadership to address the enormous opportunity in AI infrastructure," said Josh Miner, Principal at Maverick Silicon. "Our continued investment reflects strong confidence in Point2's RF-based approach and its potential to deliver next-generation AI interconnect solutions that meet the performance, efficiency and cost requirements of hyperscalers and accelerator vendors."

About the e-Tube Technology Platform

Point2's e-Tube Technology Platform is built on a well-patented RF signaling architecture that transmits data over plastic waveguides, enabling the new category of ARCs. e-Tube delivers:

10X the reach, 5X lower weight, and 2X lower cable volume than copper at a comparable cost

3X lower power, 3X lower cost, and 1000X lower latency than optics without the reliability issues of failing lasers

Scalable bandwidth density designed for accelerator-to-accelerator compute fabric and rack-scale interconnects, with form factors spanning pluggables cables, near-packaged e-Tube (NPE), and co-packaged e-Tube (CPE) module solutions

About Point2

Point2 develops ultra-low-power, ultra-low-latency RF and mixed-signal interconnect SoCs that enable scalable, high-bandwidth-density, multi-terabit cable interconnects for AI and accelerated computing. The company's e-Tube platform introduces a new category of Active RF Cables (ARCs) that break through the limitations of copper and optics to scale up next-generation data-center architectures and future AI data-center infrastructure.To learn more about Point2, visit https://point2tech.com and connect on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260806592673/en/

Contacts:

Racepoint Global for Point2 Technology

point2tech@racepointglobal.com