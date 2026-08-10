Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Gains Market Visibility as Critical Minerals, Lithium and Next-Generation EV Charging Take Center Stage

ELEKTROS Highlights Sierra Leone Hard-Rock Lithium Initiatives, U.S. EV Charging Patent and Growing Investor Awareness

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / As Wall Street continues operating near historic highs and market sentiment remains energized by optimism reminiscent of the dot-com era, strong valuations and rising demand for battery materials are bringing increased attention to businesses positioned within the electrification economy. ELEKTROS Inc. today reaffirmed its commitment to developing its hard-rock lithium initiatives, preserving and protecting its patented EV charging technology, and examining strategic opportunities that could contribute to the Company's long-term business and shareholder objectives.

With U.S. equity markets still trading close to record levels, interest in electrification, critical minerals, advanced energy technologies and emerging growth companies remains robust. ELEKTROS Inc. (Ticker:ELEK) reiterated its ongoing efforts to advance its hard-rock lithium mining initiatives, pursue its electric vehicle charging patent strategy and strengthen its broader long-term strategic growth plans.

ELEKTROS believes the strength and enthusiasm of the current summer market environment have renewed attention throughout the public markets, including among investors following microcap and penny-stock companies involved in emerging and next-generation industries. The Company believes increasing awareness of its rare-earth and critical-minerals vision, its Sierra Leone hard-rock lithium initiatives and its advanced EV charging intellectual property is broadening ELEKTROS' visibility with retail, microcap and institutional investors worldwide.

Management remains highly encouraged by the global transition toward electric mobility, battery storage and next-generation charging infrastructure. ELEKTROS believes these developments continue to present compelling long-term opportunities throughout the lithium and EV ecosystem. The Company also believes that attractive market entry points may motivate investors to examine emerging businesses at an early stage; however, ELEKTROS emphasizes that investment decisions should be made only following careful, independent due diligence and consideration of each investor's financial circumstances and risk tolerance.

Recent reporting by the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and China Daily has underscored the increasing importance of lithium supply chains, battery materials, refining capacity and EV infrastructure as worldwide demand continues to grow.

ELEKTROS continues to pursue hard-rock lithium opportunities in Sierra Leone while advancing United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, relating to advanced electric vehicle charging technology designed to improve charging efficiency and reduce charging times.

Elon Musk has previously stated: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology. In the absence of that, I don't think it's possible to make an electric car that is competitive with a gasoline car."

The Company continues to assess strategic opportunities connected to its patent portfolio, including potential licensing discussions and other strategic alternatives, while remaining committed to protecting its intellectual property.

ELEKTROS also highlighted the substantial activity in its common equity during Friday's trading session. Management stated that volume was just shy of five million shares, which the Company considers an encouraging indication of increasing market visibility. Management believes the activity reflects broader interest from individual investors, microcap and penny-stock participants and institutional investors becoming acquainted with ELEKTROS' long-range vision, including its hard-rock lithium and rare-earth minerals work in Sierra Leone and proprietary EV charging patent technology.

"We believe ELEKTROS and its shareholders are experiencing a particularly important and exciting moment. We believe the activity recorded on Friday reflects a growing audience discovering ELEKTROS, evaluating our vision and taking notice of the business we are committed to building. That is one of the fundamental reasons we are a public company: to provide both individual and institutional investors with the opportunity, if they choose after conducting their own due diligence, to participate through ownership of ELEKTROS equity." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

"We are working tirelessly and deliberately, one step at a time, to establish ELEKTROS on a durable and solid foundation. We intend to give this Company our full effort and do everything within our power to pursue long-term success for ELEKTROS and for every shareholder who has chosen to join us on this journey. The expanding awareness surrounding ELEKTROS is tremendously exciting to us - the story is reaching more people, and more investors are discovering our hard-rock lithium and rare-earth minerals strategy and EV charging technology. We welcome our shareholders to the ELEKTROS family and sincerely appreciate their interest and support." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

"To all of our shareholders, welcome aboard. We wish you the very best, and we remain committed to working with energy, discipline and determination to make ELEKTROS a strong and successful company. We hope everyone enjoys the remainder of the summer, has a beautiful weekend, and looks ahead with us to the opportunities of the coming week and beyond." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

"We believe today's valuation offers investors an opportunity worth careful consideration. In our opinion, purchasing shares at a bottom-basement discount can resemble owning options that never expire, allowing shareholders to participate in our future vision for as long as they choose to remain invested. That is our belief-not a guarantee-and we invite penny-stock enthusiasts, microcap investors and institutions alike to evaluate ELEKTROS independently." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-gains-market-visibility-as-critical-minerals-lithium-and-next-generation-ev-cha-1205466