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PR Newswire
10.08.2026 17:42 Uhr
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GSMA: Mobile Industry to Contribute US$1.4 Trillion to APAC Economy by 2030 as Digital Trust, AI, Digital Sovereignty and Resilience Take Centre Stage at M360 ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile technologies and services are projected to contribute US$1.4 trillion to the Asia Pacific economy by 2030, a 40% increase from the US$1 trillion generated today, according to the GSMA's new Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2026 report.

Released today in Kuala Lumpur ahead of next month's M360 ASEAN 2026, the report finds that the next phase of digital growth will be shaped not only by connectivity, but by how governments, operators and technology providers respond to four converging priorities: the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), declining digital trust, demand for more resilient digital infrastructure, and growing interest in digital sovereignty.

Key findings:

  • 5G connections are forecast to reach 1.5 billion by 2030, representing 50% of all mobile connections in Asia Pacific.
  • Operators are expected to invest more than US$200 billion in capital expenditure between 2025 and 2030.
  • The mobile ecosystem supported 18 million jobs across the region in 2025.
  • More than 700 million adults remain offline despite being covered by mobile broadband networks.

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA, said: "The mobile industry is playing an increasingly important role in shaping Asia Pacific's digital future. As this report shows, economies and societies across the region are becoming increasingly digital, with mobile networks serving as the foundation for AI adoption, digital trust and resilient digital infrastructure. As governments place greater emphasis on digital sovereignty and citizens expect stronger protection from scams, fraud and cyber threats, the responsibilities placed on our industry continue to grow. M360 ASEAN brings together policymakers, industry leaders and innovators to address these challenges, strengthen trust and ensure digital transformation delivers long-term economic and social benefits for everyone."

Many of the issues highlighted in the report, including AI adoption, digital trust, digital sovereignty, network resilience and digital inclusion, will be explored in depth at M360 ASEAN, taking place in Kuala Lumpur on 9-10 September 2026.

Register now

Registration for M360 ASEAN 2026 is now open here. Members of the press can apply for a complimentary Media Pass here.

Registration is also now open for MWC26 Doha, which returns to DECC from 8-10 November 2026. Find out more here.

Read full press release here.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-mobile-industry-to-contribute-us1-4-trillion-to-apac-economy-by-2030-as-digital-trust-ai-digital-sovereignty-and-resilience-take-centre-stage-at-m360-asean-302847225.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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