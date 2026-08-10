Epique Realty Announces Board Member Sam Rodriguez as a Winner of the 2026 HousingWire Insiders Award

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Epique Realty is beyond thrilled to announce that Sam Rodriguez, Board Member, Epique Realty, is a winner of the prestigious 2026 HousingWire Insiders Award. This coveted award honors the operational all-stars and professionals whose behind-the-scenes contributions fuel innovation, strengthen their organizations, and deliver meaningful business results. As a member of the Epique Realty Board of Directors, Sam is a dynamic leader whose expertise and strategic vision are actively shaping the future of the housing industry.

"Sam's impact on Epique Realty has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "He leads with heart, and his dedication to democratizing opportunity for our agents perfectly embodies our culture of radical generosity. Having him on our Board of Directors is an absolute privilege, and we are so incredibly proud to see his behind-the-scenes success recognized on a national stage."

The HousingWire Insiders award identifies the unsung heroes of the real estate and mortgage sectors. "The HousingWire Insiders award recognizes the operational leaders whose expertise and execution help their organizations thrive," said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. "For more than a decade, we've celebrated the professionals who solve complex challenges, lead critical initiatives and make a lasting impact behind the scenes. Their work is essential not only to their companies, but to the continued advancement of the housing industry."

Sam's contributions as a strategic insider at Epique have been truly transformative. When the executive team brought him onto the Board of Directors, they accurately predicted he would be the "key to unlocking the door" to their aggressive growth strategy.

"Bringing Sam onto the Board was one of the most important moves we've made as a company," noted Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. "Leveraging over two decades of executive experience, which includes his track record of scaling a major international brokerage from 2,600 to 53,000 agents, and his consummate networking acumen has been a massive catalyst for our explosive global growth."

Serving as a National Growth Partner, Sam actively pairs loan originators and title professionals with qualified real estate partners, forging unprecedented financial alignments across the title, escrow, and mortgage spaces. Through his boundless social media presence and dynamic networking ability, he proves daily that he has truly "never met a stranger." He effortlessly crosses cultural boundaries to build local, national, and international alliances, serving as Epique's most effective ambassador and growth strategist.

"Receiving this recognition from HousingWire is deeply humbling, but this award truly belongs to the entire Epique family," shared Sam Rodriguez, Epique Realty Board Member. "My greatest joy has always been working behind the scenes to empower others, helping agents build generational wealth, win back their time, and thrive both in business and in life. When we lift each other up, we all succeed, and I am just so incredibly grateful to play a part in this journey."

Crucially, Sam embodies Epique Realty's core value of "radical generosity" through a deeply humble, servant-led approach to leadership. Despite his massive industry influence, he remains as grounded as he was at age 23, when he casually answered a recruiting call meant for his wife and decided to "give that a shot." Today, his guiding philosophy is that true growth only becomes meaningful when it is shared. This servant-led mindset drives his unwavering dedication to mentorship and inclusion, whether he is hosting the HiiVE Podcast to share critical industry insights or quietly guiding a struggling agent to success. Sam frequently notes that his greatest pride isn't in his personal accolades, but in helping thousands of people create long-term financial security and generational wealth.

"Sam is the ultimate insider because he works tirelessly to engineer an ecosystem where agents can truly thrive and live fulfilling lives," concluded Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "He champions exactly what the modern real estate industry needs: leveraging technology so professionals can prioritize family, take personal time off, and truly live. We are honored to celebrate this amazing win with him."

About Epique Realty

Shaping the future of housing, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokers in the world. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, Mexico, and expanding globally, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing unheard-of free, extensive benefits, award-winning AI, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique questions industry norms and puts agents at the center of its universe, fundamentally transforming and defining the future of real estate. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-announces-board-member-sam-rodriguez-as-a-winner-of-the-2026-housingwire-1205512