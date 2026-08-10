Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Announcement - EU Dual Tranche EUR BMK 10/31 & Tap of 10/46

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

10 August 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Union (EU) / ISIN EU000A4EXXXX | ISIN EU000A4ESXXX

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 07 July 2026 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Tim Bajramovic; telephone: +4971112778310) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014), and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: European Union (EU), AAA (Fitch) / Aaa (Moody's) / AA (S&P) Guarantor(s) (if any): - Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 6bn | EUR 5bn Description: New EU 5Y Fixed Rate Benchmark Bond, due 13 October 2031 Tap of EU Oct-46 at 4.000%, due 12 October 2046 EUR benchmark under EU/Euratom Debt Issuance Programme, Fixed Rate RegS Bearer, Regulated Market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange Offer price: 99.662 | 99.759

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Stabilisation Manager(s): Deutsche Bank, HSBC, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.