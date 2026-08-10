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WKN: LB1B2E | ISIN: DE000LB1B2E5 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
10.08.26 | 17:26
100,02 
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Chart 1 Jahr
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LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,68101,1720:31
100,03100,0717:59
PR Newswire
10.08.2026 17:54 Uhr
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Announcement - EU Dual Tranche EUR BMK 10/31 & Tap of 10/46

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Announcement - EU Dual Tranche EUR BMK 10/31 & Tap of 10/46

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

10 August 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Union (EU) / ISIN EU000A4EXXXX | ISIN EU000A4ESXXX

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 07 July 2026 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Tim Bajramovic; telephone: +4971112778310) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014), and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: European Union (EU), AAA (Fitch) / Aaa (Moody's) / AA (S&P)
Guarantor(s) (if any): -
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 6bn | EUR 5bn
Description: New EU 5Y Fixed Rate Benchmark Bond, due 13 October 2031 Tap of EU Oct-46 at 4.000%, due 12 October 2046 EUR benchmark under EU/Euratom Debt Issuance Programme, Fixed Rate RegS Bearer, Regulated Market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Offer price: 99.662 | 99.759

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Stabilisation Manager(s): Deutsche Bank, HSBC, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.