Novarex Capital Partners Completes Initial Five Million Pound Funding Round

Novarex Capital Partners has completed its initial funding round of five million pounds. The company is progressing with subsequent funding activity in support of its corporate objectives.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Novarex Capital Partners has announced the successful completion of its initial funding round. The round raised five million pounds.

The capital supports the working capital requirements of an SRA-regulated law firm engaged in the preparation of eligible claims. The firm operates in accordance with SRA standards and maintains professional indemnity insurance.

Following the closure of the initial round, Novarex Capital Partners is advancing a second funding round. A further round is also planned. These subsequent rounds form part of the company's ongoing capital programme.

The completion of the first round represents a corporate milestone for Novarex Capital Partners. It enables continued support for the operational needs of the SRA-regulated law firm. The firm focuses on eligible claims that meet established criteria and maintains a pipeline of contracted work. Client money handling and case processes follow applicable regulatory standards.

Novarex Capital Partners continues to develop its funding activities in a structured manner. The initial five-million-pound round has closed. Further rounds are being progressed in sequence as part of the company's capital strategy.

This announcement records a corporate fundraising development. It concerns the successful completion of an initial capital raise and the planned continuation of related funding activity by Novarex Capital Partners.

The company maintains a measured approach to its capital programme. Each stage of funding is designed to align with operational requirements while adhering to relevant regulatory frameworks. The involvement of an SRA-regulated law firm provides a regulated environment for the underlying activities supported by the capital.

Novarex Capital Partners has confirmed that the first round is fully closed. Work on the subsequent stages of the funding programme is underway. No further details on the structure or terms of future rounds are being released at this time.

Novarex Capital Partners is a London based, specialist introduction platform focused on private credit, litigation finance, and structured capital. We identify and introduce non-market-correlated opportunities to sophisticated investors seeking curated access to private markets. Our approach is grounded in clarity, control, and alignment with long-term investors seeking resilient performance across cycles.

Media Contact

Organization: Novarex Capital Partners

Contact Person Name: Jane Claude

Website: https://novarexcapital.com/

Email: welcome@novarexcapital.com

Contact Number: +442045773888

Address: International House, 142 Cromwell Road, London, England, SW7 4EF

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Novarex Capital Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/novarex-capital-partners-completes-initial-five-million-pound-funding-1205480