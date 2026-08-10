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ACCESS Newswire
10.08.2026 18:02 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Club Car Wash to Hold $5 Wash Weekend and Fundraiser to Support Schools in 13 States

Nominate Local Teachers for $5,000 Gift Card Drawing

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Club Car Wash announces its upcoming event and fundraiser in support of local school districts across the United States. The event will run August 28-30 at select Club Car Wash locations.

For a limited time, the company is offering its best MVP Wash for $5 ($26 value), and $1 from every purchase will be donated to surrounding schools to support students in the community. Club Car Wash is partnering with over two dozen school districts across its 13 states during the fundraiser, and the store with the most washes after the event will earn an additional $5,000 for its local school district.

The first five customers at each participating store on August 29 will receive a free pencil box full of back-to-school supplies, and one lucky guest will win a $1,000 gift card. The grand prize will be hidden in one of the backpacks, so guests are being encouraged to arrive early for the chance to win big.

"We can't wait to support students and teachers in our neighborhoods around the country," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "It's a great way to get ready for the fall season and give back to key members of the community."

The company is also giving one teacher a $5,000 gift card to kick off the school year. Customers can nominate their favorite teachers online August 10-30 to show their appreciation.

"We all have people in our lives who we remember having a tremendous impact on us in our youth," said Collin Bartels. "Everyone has had a teacher whose kindness and skill continues to inspire them every day, and we're thrilled to highlight the key members of our communities everywhere who change the world through learning."

For more information, or to nominate a teacher, visit https://clubcarwash.com/csp?id=ccw_back_to_school

Contact Information:

Media
media@clubcarwash.com
(833) 416 - 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-to-hold-5-wash-weekend-and-fundraiser-to-support-schools-1205583

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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