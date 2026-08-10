Regulatory News:
Kaleon S.p.A. (the "Company"), a company controlled by the Borromeo family and specialising in the management and enhancement of significant artistic, natural and museum heritage assets for tourism purposes, listed on Euronext Growth Milan (Ticker: KLN) and Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALKLN), announces, with reference to the ordinary share buyback programme authorised by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 29 April 2026, that it purchased, on the Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Growth Paris markets, during the period from August 3 to August 7, 2026, a total of 794 treasury shares, representing 0,0056% of the Company's share capital, at an average purchase price of Euro 3,9673 per share, for an aggregate consideration of Euro 3.150,01.
The purchases were executed through the authorised intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.
A daily summary of the purchase transactions carried out on the market is set out below.
Date
No. of Shares Purchased
Average Price (€)
Total Consideration (€)
Market
03/08/2026
138
4,0000
552,00
EXGM
03/08/2026
209
3,9500
825,55
ALXP
06/08/2026
197
3,9909
786,21
ALXP
06/08/2026
250
3,9450
986,25
EXGM
Pursuant to Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a detailed breakdown of the purchases of Kaleon ordinary shares (ISIN: IT0005466963) executed during the above-mentioned period, based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to implement the share buyback programme, is attached hereto.
Following the purchases disclosed above, as of today's date Kaleon holds 794 treasury shares, representing 0,0056% of the Company's share capital.
This press release is available on the Company's website at www.kaleon.com, in the Investor Relations Price Sensitive Press Releases, and on https://www.emarketstorage.it/en.
About Kaleon:
Kaleon is the new name of SAG S.r.l., a company founded in 1983 by the Borromeo family, specialising in the management, protection, and enhancement of major artistic, natural, and museum heritage assets. Its business model is innovative, separating asset ownership from asset management, thereby promoting an entrepreneurial approach to operations. The Company's core business, Terre Borromeo, is the brand that identifies the prestigious cultural and natural sites on Lake Maggiore linked to the Borromeo family, such as Isola Bella and Isola Madre in the Borromean Islands archipelago, the Pallavicino Park in Stresa, the Mottarone Park, with 500 hectares of woodland area extending between Lake Maggiore and Lake Orta, the Rocca di Angera on the Lombardy side in the province of Varese, and the Cannero Castles in Upper Verbano, opened to the public on 28 June 2025 after a ten-year restoration project. With 225 employees and over 40 years of experience in the tourism sector, Kaleon positions itself as a pioneer in high-quality cultural tourism. In 2023, Kaleon welcomed more than one million visitors. In 2025, the Company reported revenues of €23.2 million, with an EBITDA margin of 26.3%. Following steady growth (CAGR 2015 2024: +10%), the Company now aims to expand its activities in Italy and internationally, offering authentic and sustainable cultural experiences for future generations. For more information: https://kaleon.com/
Date
Time
No. of Shares Purchased
Average Purchase Price (€)
Total Consideration (€)
Market
03/08/2026
09:06:02
29
3,9500
114,55
ALXP
03/08/2026
10:37:17
59
3,9500
233,05
ALXP
03/08/2026
10:37:17
120
3,9500
474,00
ALXP
03/08/2026
10:37:17
1
3,9500
3,95
ALXP
03/08/2026
15:18:50
131
4,0000
524,00
EXGM
03/08/2026
17:35:17
7
4,0000
28,00
EXGM
06/08/2026
10:14:09
6
3,9550
23,73
ALXP
06/08/2026
11:33:53
50
4,0000
200,00
ALXP
06/08/2026
11:33:53
55
4,0000
220,00
ALXP
06/08/2026
11:33:53
10
4,0000
40,00
ALXP
06/08/2026
16:18:22
76
3,9800
302,48
ALXP
06/08/2026
16:41:39
250
3,9450
986,25
EXGM
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260810070812/en/
Contacts:
Kaleon S.p.A.
Giorgia Meretti
Communication Manager
g.meretti@kaleon.it
Tel: +39 338 672 7571
Kaleon S.p.A.
Dott. Alessandro Pedrazzini
Investor Relations Manager
investorrelations@kaleon.com
Tel: +39 338 937 7354
NewCap
Louis-Victor Delouvrier/ Théo Martin
Investor Relations
kaleon@newcap.eu
Tel: +33 01 44 71 94 96
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau/Gaëlle Fromaigeat
Media Relations
kaleon@newcap.eu
Tel: 33 01 44 71 94 98
Barabino Partners
Stefania Bassi
s.bassi@barabino.it
Tel: +39 335 628 2667
Carlotta Bernardi
c.bernardi@barabino.it
Tel: +39 333 947 7814
Virginia Bertè
v.berte@barabino.it
Tel: +39 342 978 7585