Regulatory News:

Kaleon S.p.A. (the "Company"), a company controlled by the Borromeo family and specialising in the management and enhancement of significant artistic, natural and museum heritage assets for tourism purposes, listed on Euronext Growth Milan (Ticker: KLN) and Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALKLN), announces, with reference to the ordinary share buyback programme authorised by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 29 April 2026, that it purchased, on the Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Growth Paris markets, during the period from August 3 to August 7, 2026, a total of 794 treasury shares, representing 0,0056% of the Company's share capital, at an average purchase price of Euro 3,9673 per share, for an aggregate consideration of Euro 3.150,01.

The purchases were executed through the authorised intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

A daily summary of the purchase transactions carried out on the market is set out below.

Date No. of Shares Purchased Average Price (€) Total Consideration (€) Market 03/08/2026 138 4,0000 552,00 EXGM 03/08/2026 209 3,9500 825,55 ALXP 06/08/2026 197 3,9909 786,21 ALXP 06/08/2026 250 3,9450 986,25 EXGM

Pursuant to Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a detailed breakdown of the purchases of Kaleon ordinary shares (ISIN: IT0005466963) executed during the above-mentioned period, based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to implement the share buyback programme, is attached hereto.

Following the purchases disclosed above, as of today's date Kaleon holds 794 treasury shares, representing 0,0056% of the Company's share capital.

This press release is available on the Company's website at www.kaleon.com, in the Investor Relations Price Sensitive Press Releases, and on https://www.emarketstorage.it/en.

About Kaleon:

Kaleon is the new name of SAG S.r.l., a company founded in 1983 by the Borromeo family, specialising in the management, protection, and enhancement of major artistic, natural, and museum heritage assets. Its business model is innovative, separating asset ownership from asset management, thereby promoting an entrepreneurial approach to operations. The Company's core business, Terre Borromeo, is the brand that identifies the prestigious cultural and natural sites on Lake Maggiore linked to the Borromeo family, such as Isola Bella and Isola Madre in the Borromean Islands archipelago, the Pallavicino Park in Stresa, the Mottarone Park, with 500 hectares of woodland area extending between Lake Maggiore and Lake Orta, the Rocca di Angera on the Lombardy side in the province of Varese, and the Cannero Castles in Upper Verbano, opened to the public on 28 June 2025 after a ten-year restoration project. With 225 employees and over 40 years of experience in the tourism sector, Kaleon positions itself as a pioneer in high-quality cultural tourism. In 2023, Kaleon welcomed more than one million visitors. In 2025, the Company reported revenues of €23.2 million, with an EBITDA margin of 26.3%. Following steady growth (CAGR 2015 2024: +10%), the Company now aims to expand its activities in Italy and internationally, offering authentic and sustainable cultural experiences for future generations. For more information: https://kaleon.com/

Date Time No. of Shares Purchased Average Purchase Price (€) Total Consideration (€) Market 03/08/2026 09:06:02 29 3,9500 114,55 ALXP 03/08/2026 10:37:17 59 3,9500 233,05 ALXP 03/08/2026 10:37:17 120 3,9500 474,00 ALXP 03/08/2026 10:37:17 1 3,9500 3,95 ALXP 03/08/2026 15:18:50 131 4,0000 524,00 EXGM 03/08/2026 17:35:17 7 4,0000 28,00 EXGM 06/08/2026 10:14:09 6 3,9550 23,73 ALXP 06/08/2026 11:33:53 50 4,0000 200,00 ALXP 06/08/2026 11:33:53 55 4,0000 220,00 ALXP 06/08/2026 11:33:53 10 4,0000 40,00 ALXP 06/08/2026 16:18:22 76 3,9800 302,48 ALXP 06/08/2026 16:41:39 250 3,9450 986,25 EXGM

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260810070812/en/

Contacts:

Kaleon S.p.A.

Giorgia Meretti

Communication Manager

g.meretti@kaleon.it

Tel: +39 338 672 7571

Kaleon S.p.A.

Dott. Alessandro Pedrazzini

Investor Relations Manager

investorrelations@kaleon.com

Tel: +39 338 937 7354

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/ Théo Martin

Investor Relations

kaleon@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 01 44 71 94 96

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau/Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Media Relations

kaleon@newcap.eu

Tel: 33 01 44 71 94 98

Barabino Partners

Stefania Bassi

s.bassi@barabino.it

Tel: +39 335 628 2667

Carlotta Bernardi

c.bernardi@barabino.it

Tel: +39 333 947 7814

Virginia Bertè

v.berte@barabino.it

Tel: +39 342 978 7585