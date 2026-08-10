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PR Newswire
10.08.2026 18:24 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Pacific Assets Trust plc - Dividend Declaration

Pacific Assets Trust plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Interim Dividend

The Company announces that, in connection with the proposed combination with Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, to be implemented by way of a scheme of reconstruction and members' voluntary winding up of the Company under section 110 of the Insolvency Act (the "Scheme"), a pre-liquidation interim dividend of 3.8 pence per ordinary share will, subject to the passing of the resolutions to be proposed at the first general meeting to be held in connection with the Scheme, be paid on 18 September 2026 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 28 August 2026. The ex-dividend date for the pre-liquidation interim dividend is 27 August 2026.

The key dates relating to this dividend are given below:

Ex-dividend date

27 August 2026

Record date

28 August 2026

Payment date

18 September 2026

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 709 8734

10 August 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.