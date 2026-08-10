Pacific Assets Trust plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10
Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the "Company")
Interim Dividend
The Company announces that, in connection with the proposed combination with Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, to be implemented by way of a scheme of reconstruction and members' voluntary winding up of the Company under section 110 of the Insolvency Act (the "Scheme"), a pre-liquidation interim dividend of 3.8 pence per ordinary share will, subject to the passing of the resolutions to be proposed at the first general meeting to be held in connection with the Scheme, be paid on 18 September 2026 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 28 August 2026. The ex-dividend date for the pre-liquidation interim dividend is 27 August 2026.
The key dates relating to this dividend are given below:
Ex-dividend date
27 August 2026
Record date
28 August 2026
Payment date
18 September 2026
For further information please contact:
Katherine Manson
Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary
Telephone 0203 709 8734
10 August 2026