Pacific Assets Trust plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Interim Dividend

The Company announces that, in connection with the proposed combination with Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, to be implemented by way of a scheme of reconstruction and members' voluntary winding up of the Company under section 110 of the Insolvency Act (the "Scheme"), a pre-liquidation interim dividend of 3.8 pence per ordinary share will, subject to the passing of the resolutions to be proposed at the first general meeting to be held in connection with the Scheme, be paid on 18 September 2026 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 28 August 2026. The ex-dividend date for the pre-liquidation interim dividend is 27 August 2026.

The key dates relating to this dividend are given below:

Ex-dividend date 27 August 2026 Record date 28 August 2026 Payment date 18 September 2026

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 709 8734

10 August 2026