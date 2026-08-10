Meridian Holdings Inc.: Meridian Holdings Notes Jerusalem Post Article Reviewing Second Quarter 2026 Results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN) ("Meridian" or the "Company"), a global operator and licensor of online and retail sports betting, gaming and casino platforms, serving B2B and B2C customers across over 20 regulated markets, today noted the publication of a sponsored article in The Jerusalem Post reviewing the Company's second quarter 2026 financial results.

The article, published on August 6, 2026, discusses the Company's previously announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, including revenue of $50.2 million, an increase of 16% year over year; Adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million, an increase of 43% year over year; net income attributable to Meridian Holdings of $2.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share; operating cash flow of $7.8 million; and net debt of $9.4 million, a reduction of 65% year over year. These results were reported in the Company's earnings release dated July 29, 2026 and in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The article is available at: https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/tech-and-start-ups/article-903910

Disclosure of Compensation and Third-Party Content

The Company paid consideration to The Jerusalem Post in connection with the publication of this article. The article therefore constitutes sponsored content and is identified as such by the publisher. The Company reviewed the article for factual accuracy prior to publication.

Readers should take this compensation into account when evaluating the article. The views, characterizations and conclusions expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Company. Readers should not rely on third-party articles, commentary or summaries in making investment decisions.

The Company's financial results, including all reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are set forth in full in the Company's earnings release dated July 29, 2026 and in its periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website. In the event of any inconsistency between the article and the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's filings govern.

About Meridian Holdings

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology group operating across over 20 international regulated markets. The Company's B2C division is led by Meridianbet Group, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001 and licensed across Europe, Africa, and South America. Meridian's B2B division, comprising game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses, and distributes proprietary gaming technology to a global client base. Additional subsidiaries include RKings Competitions (pay-to-enter prize competitions in the UK), MexPlay (regulated online casino in Mexico), and Classics for a Cause (Australia's leading subscription-based digital memberships and trade-promotion lottery). The Company's software automatically declines gaming or redemption requests originating in the United States, in strict compliance with U.S. law.

For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or email ir@meridian-holdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Leverage Ratio are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures presented as supplemental indicators of the Company's performance and capital structure.

EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, severance costs related to the termination of executive officers and directors, restructuring costs (which include charges or expenses attributable to acquisition-related costs), and unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses. Prior-period Adjusted EBITDA has been presented on a basis consistent with the current definition. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides investors with additional useful information regarding our core operating performance and the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items during the period.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net Debt Leverage Ratio is defined as Net Debt as of the balance sheet date divided by annualized Adjusted EBITDA for the period then ended (calculated for the second quarter of 2026 as Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2026, multiplied by two). We believe these measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company's leverage and liquidity position, illustrating our ability to service and repay debt using operating performance and available cash resources.

Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Leverage Ratio are non-GAAP measures, are unaudited, and have inherent limitations as analytical tools. These measures should not be considered in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: they do not reflect cash expenditures or future capital requirements; they do not reflect working capital requirements or contractual commitments; they do not reflect significant interest expense, principal, or income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized may require replacement in the future; and other companies may calculate these measures differently, limiting comparability. The Company's presentation of these measures should not be construed as implying that future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $2.0 million on a consolidated basis and net income attributable to Meridian Holdings of $2.2 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million. A full reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and of Net Debt and the Net Debt Leverage Ratio, is contained in the Company's earnings release dated July 29, 2026, available on the Company's investor relations website and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets", "may," "should," "could," "potential" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.

Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, (a) the Company's need for additional financing to grow and expand our operations, complete acquisitions, and potential dilution caused by such financing; (b) dilution resulting from the conversion of preferred stock and warrants, and from acquisitions; (c) the Company's reliance on third-party suppliers of gaming content and the cost of such content; (d) the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required gaming licenses; (e) the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; (f) the Company's ability to effectively manage growth; (g) the Company's expectations regarding future growth, revenues and profitability; (h) the Company's expectations regarding future plans and the timing thereof; (i) the Company's reliance on its management team; (j) the fact that Aleksandar Milovanovic has voting control over the Company; (k) related party relationships and potential conflicts of interest; (l) the effects of economic downturns, recessions, inflation, interest rate changes, global conflicts and other market conditions, including impacts on discretionary spending and the cost of capital; (m) the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information and intellectual property; (n) the impact of current and future regulations, the Company's ability to comply with such regulations, potential penalties for non-compliance, and changes in the interpretation or enforcement of laws; (o) risks associated with gaming fraud, user cheating and cyber-attacks; (p) risks associated with system failures and disruptions to technology and infrastructure, including cybersecurity and hacking risks; (q) the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings; (r) competition from existing and new market participants; (s) the risk that changes in market prices, including foreign exchange and interest rates, may affect the Company's income or the value of financial instruments; (t) risks relating to the protection of players' deposits; (u) risks that participants in sporting events may intentionally alter outcomes, resulting in higher than expected payouts; and (v) the impact of sporting results and payout variability on the Company's betting hold, revenue and margins, including outcomes that are unusually favorable to bettors. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this press release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in the Company's publicly-filed reports, including, but not limited to, under the "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, and future periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investors & Press: ir@meridian-holdings.com

SOURCE: Meridian Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meridian-holdings-mrdn-notes-jerusalem-post-article-reviewing-se-1205646