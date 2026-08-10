Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers: Shulman & Hill Highlights Construction Worker Safety Following Midtown Structural Incident

Following the recent Midtown structural incident, the firm encourages construction workers to understand their legal rights as the city's investigation moves forward.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / New York City officials are still investigating what caused the structural failure at a Midtown Manhattan construction site on July 7, 2026. Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers said the incident raises broader concerns about safety on construction sites throughout the city.

Workers noticed signs of instability and left the building before anyone was hurt. Several neighboring buildings were evacuated as well. The Department of Buildings and other city agencies continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the failure.

For attorneys who regularly represent injured construction workers, the incident is a reminder of how quickly conditions can change on a job site.

"Everyone is grateful this situation did not result in injuries," said a representative at Shulman & Hill. "At the same time, incidents involving structural instability deserve careful examination. Understanding what happened helps improve job site safety and may prevent similar events from putting workers at risk in the future."

Structural failures are investigated even when no one is hurt. A close review may reveal what happened inside the building, whether existing safeguards worked as intended, and what changes could help prevent another emergency.

Shulman & Hill has represented construction workers throughout New York City since 2013. The firm handles cases arising from falls, collapsing structures, falling objects, equipment failures, and other workplace accidents. Its attorneys also assist injured workers with workers' compensation claims and matters involving possible third-party negligence.

The safe evacuation prevented the Midtown incident from becoming a tragedy, but questions about the failure remain. The findings may help city agencies, contractors, engineers, and safety professionals identify what went wrong and reduce the chance of a similar event at another construction site.

About Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers

Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers is a New York-based personal injury and workers' compensation law firm serving clients throughout New York City. Since its founding in 2013, the firm has recovered more than $1 billion for injured clients and brings more than 200 years of combined legal experience to complex personal injury and workplace accident cases. With offices across the five boroughs, Shulman & Hill represents individuals and families in matters involving construction accidents , motor vehicle collisions , premises liability , workers' compensation , and other serious injury claims.

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Original Source

SOURCE: Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/shulman-and-hill-highlights-construction-worker-safety-following-1205677