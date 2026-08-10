Modcon Systems Ltd.: Modcon Systems Advances Industrial AI Powered by Process Analyzers

Modcon Systems Ltd. announces the continued development of its industrial AI strategy, combining online process analyzers, oxygen analyzer technology, hydrogen measurement, crude oil analysis and Modcon.AI software to support AI-enabled process optimization for refineries, hydrogen production, natural gas and petrochemical industries.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Modcon Systems Ltd., a deep technology company specializing in online process analyzers, oxygen analyzer technology, hydrogen measurement, crude oil analysis and AI-enabled process optimization, announces the continued development of its industrial AI strategy through the spin-out development of Modcon.AI.

Modcon.AI is being developed as a dedicated industrial AI platform focused on process optimization, process health analysis, predictive maintenance, energy efficiency and advanced decision support for refineries, hydrogen production, natural gas processing, petrochemical plants and other complex process industries.

The initiative builds on more than 50 years of Modcon Systems' experience in process analysis, advanced control and industrial automation. Founded in 1972, Modcon has developed and supplied online process analyzers, analyzer systems and optimization solutions for oil refineries, natural gas facilities, hydrogen production plants, pipelines, petrochemical units and other demanding industrial applications.

The company's strategy is based on a clear industrial principle: effective AI-enabled process optimization requires reliable real-time process data. Modcon's analyzer technologies provide this critical measurement foundation by delivering continuous visibility into key process parameters such as oxygen, hydrogen, crude oil properties, hydrocarbon composition and process gas quality.

Modcon's portfolio includes the MOD-1040 In-Situ Oxygen Analyzer, designed for safety-critical oxygen measurement in high-pressure gas, hydrogen, natural gas and hazardous-area applications. The company also provides hydrogen analyzer technologies for continuous hydrogen monitoring and process control, as well as crude oil analyzer solutions for refinery applications, crude oil quality monitoring, desalter performance, blending and crude distillation optimization.

By connecting these process analyzer platforms with Modcon.AI, Modcon Systems is advancing a new generation of industrial AI solutions that combine field measurement, process analytics and intelligent optimization software. This enables industrial operators to move beyond traditional monitoring toward more predictive, adaptive and performance-driven operation.

"Industrial AI is only as strong as the process data behind it," said Gregory Shahnovsky, representing Modcon Systems Ltd. "Modcon's advantage is the combination of real-time process analyzers, deep application knowledge and AI-enabled process optimization. Our oxygen analyzer, hydrogen analyzer and crude oil analyzer technologies provide the process visibility required for better decision support, refinery optimization, hydrogen process safety and operational efficiency."

The development of Modcon.AI reflects the growing demand for industrial AI solutions that can support complex process operations in real time. In refinery applications, AI-enabled process optimization can help operators improve crude oil processing, product quality control, CDU performance, blending efficiency and energy use. In hydrogen production and gas processing, real-time oxygen and hydrogen measurement can support safety, purity control and process stability. In petrochemical and natural gas applications, continuous process analyzer data can provide the foundation for improved control, diagnostics and optimization.

Modcon Systems recently received two 2026 industry recognitions: Best Industrial Process Analytics and Hydrogen Technology Company 2026 and AI-Driven Process Optimization Excellence Award 2026. These awards recognise the company's contribution to process analytics, hydrogen technology and AI-driven industrial optimization.

The Modcon.AI spin-out development is intended to strengthen this direction by creating a focused platform for industrial AI, using real-time analyzer and process data to support improved plant performance, reduced variability, predictive insights and smarter operational decisions.

As industrial operators face increasing pressure to improve safety, reduce emissions, optimize energy consumption and maintain product quality, Modcon Systems believes the integration of process analyzers and industrial AI will become a key part of the next generation of process automation.

Through its combined portfolio of process analyzers, oxygen analyzers, hydrogen analyzers, crude oil analyzers, analyzer systems and AI-enabled process optimization software, Modcon Systems continues to support safer, smarter and more efficient operation across refining, hydrogen, natural gas, petrochemical and industrial process markets.

About Modcon Systems Ltd.

Modcon Systems Ltd. is a deep technology company with multidisciplinary engineering capabilities, developing proprietary process analysis, advanced control and AI-enabled optimization solutions for the process industries. Founded in 1972, Modcon has more than 50 years of experience in online process analyzers, analyzer systems, industrial measurement technologies and process optimization. Trusted by Fortune 100 energy and industrial companies, Modcon combines advanced process analyzers, automation and industrial AI to improve real-time decision-making, product quality, efficiency, safety and environmental performance across energy-intensive process industries.

The company serves oil refineries, natural gas processing facilities, hydrogen production, petrochemical plants, pipelines, chemical plants and other demanding industrial applications. Modcon's technologies include in-situ oxygen analysis, hydrogen measurement, gas quality analysis, crude oil analysis, analyzer systems and Modcon.AI industrial optimization solutions.

Website: https://www.modcon-systems.com/

Modcon.AI: https://modcon.ai/

Media Contact

Organization: Modcon Systems Ltd.

Contact Person Name: Anya Alter

Website: https://www.modcon-systems.com

Email: analyzer@modcon-systems.com

Contact Number: +442045771737

Address: 10 Orange St., Haymarket

City: London

State: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Modcon Systems Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/modcon-systems-advances-industrial-ai-powered-by-process-analyzers-1205511