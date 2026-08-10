Axi Financial Services (UK) Limited: Axi Select Hosts Exclusive Madrid Gathering for Pro M Traders and Axi Leadership





SYDNEY, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten of Axi Select's $1M funded Pro M traders gathered in Madrid this July for an exclusive experience that brought together achievement, mentorship and meaningful dialogue with Axi's executive leadership.

Having reached the prestigious Pro M tier (the highest level within Axi Select's capital allocation programme), the traders travelled from across the globe to take part in an invitation-only event designed to recognise their success and strengthen the relationship between Axi and its top-performing trading talent.

Rather than a traditional conference or awards ceremony, the Madrid meet-up focused on genuine connection. At the heart of the programme were intimate fireside discussions, with Axi CEO Rajesh Yohannan and COO Gavin Ward, giving traders the opportunity to discuss their personal journeys, the realities of managing funded capital and the evolving demands of modern trading.

The discussions moved well beyond market strategies. Participants shared how trading with allocated capital differs psychologically from trading personal funds, the discipline required to remain consistently profitable, and the lessons learned while progressing through Axi Select's funding milestones. The conversations became a genuine exchange of ideas, with Axi's leadership hearing directly from the traders helping shape the future of funded trading.

Throughout the event, formal sessions were balanced with opportunities for informal conversation, including shared meals, one-to-one discussions, and social activities that allowed traders and executives to connect away from presentations and meeting rooms.

Rajesh Yohannan, Chief Executive Officer at Axi said:

"Spending time with the Pro M traders in Madrid reminded me that behind every funding milestone is a person who has put in years of discipline backed by enormous self-belief. Axi Select exists to back that kind of talent, and events like this keep us close to the people we're building it for."

Pro M Madrid Event Traders

Sook Yen

Francisco

Alejandro

Yoleny G

Ramon

Jaime

Sergio

Tomas

Daniel

Vincente

As Axi Select continues to expand globally, initiatives such as the Madrid meet-up demonstrate the company's commitment to recognising excellence, creating opportunities for meaningful collaboration and putting traders at the centre of conversation.

About Axi

Axi is a global online trading provider offering access to forex, indices, commodities, and digital assets to clients in more than 100 countries. The company combines trading technology, education, and partnership initiatives to support trader development worldwide.

Media enquiries: mediaenquiries@axi.com

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to Axi's Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97123a2a-bd9a-4d9c-b69d-8cf3e94eeed7