SPECSAVERS LAUNCHES UK CLUB GUESTLIST UNLOCKED BY FREE ONLINE HEARING TEST TOOL

The Testlist gives the over 50s across UK and Ireland a chance to secure free tickets to exclusive live music events, starting with an intimate Groove Armada DJ set, unlocked by a simple online hearing check.

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specsavers has launched The Testlist, a UK club guestlist unlocked by a free online hearing test tool. The list is exclusive to the over 50s, the generation that built UK rave culture. New research shows 75% of over 50s still attend live music events regularly. The first event features a Groove Armada DJ set at London's Phonox on 15 October 2026.

Music remains central to their identity. Nearly half of over 50s (47%) say some of their happiest memories involve music. More than a quarter (27%) say they helped create club culture. Almost as many (24%) say they shaped dance music culture.

Their ears have been through decades of loud gigs and late nights. Yet over 50s are also the age group most likely to experience hearing loss and many miss the early signs of it. On average, people wait around ten years before seeking help.

That's why Specsavers created The Testlist, the first club guestlist unlocked by a free online hearing test tool. The online hearing test tool takes three minutes and can be done at home. Over 50s who complete it will get a chance to secure tickets to exclusive music events across the UK and Ireland. It's a simple first step toward understanding their hearing health.

Groove Armada will headline the first Testlist event with an intimate DJ set at Phonox in London. The duo have experienced hearing challenges themselves. Their anthem 'Superstylin' turns 25 this year. It's the perfect soundtrack for a generation that refuses to leave the dancefloor.

Tom Findlay from Groove Armada said: "We've been blessed to spend 30 years in the music scene, and nothing compares to that feeling of being in a crowd with sound so powerful you can feel it in your bones. Our generation was the first to rave and they're still on the dancefloor now. We put our ears to very good use and were way too busy having fun to think about the cost of it.

"I've experienced hearing loss and occasionally wear a hearing device so I can really relate to this campaign. The Testlist gives people a reason to engage with their hearing so you can stay connected to the music you love."

Andy Cato from Groove Armada commented: "People put off getting their hearing checked but they do want to get on the guestlist. That's where The Testlist comes into its own. And we are very proud to be part of that."

The over 50s don't just show up, they immerse themselves. Four in 10 (44%) refuse to record every moment on their phones. Instead, 35% say they'd rather watch and listen. Another 22% say their generation stays fully in the moment, not filming for social media.

However, one in five (20%) say struggling to hear has cut how often they go out. Nearly half (46%) report ringing in their ears after gigs (tinnitus). And 13% experience muffled hearing or temporary hearing loss after a night out.

Over a third (38%) of over 50s don't take steps to prevent noise-induced hearing loss at gigs. Loud music hearing loss is a real risk after decades on the dancefloor. Yet appetite for change is high. Nearly two thirds (61%) say hearing protection would influence where they choose to go. A fifth (21%) would attend more events designed for their generation. As a supporter of the 'Listen for Life' campaign, a first of its kind healthy hearing initiative for the music industry, championed by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) and Specsavers, The Testlist launch event will give fans the best listening experience while also providing hearing protection.

Sonam Sehemby, Specsavers hearing expert, commented: "Hearing loss often develops gradually, making it easy to miss. In fact, nearly half1 of people aged 50 and over experience some degree of hearing loss, yet on average people wait around ten years before seeking help2. Our free online hearing screener takes just a few minutes and is a simple first step. Through The Testlist, we're hoping to encourage more music fans to check their hearing, so they can continue enjoying the artists they love exactly as they were meant to sound."

If you notice changes in your hearing, you should take action.

To be in with a chance of getting free tickets to Groove Armada's intimate DJ set at Phonox on Thursdaty 15th October take the online hearing screener if you are over 50 and get your name on the Testlist. Visit Specsavers.co.uk/testlist.

More acts to follow.

Notes to editors Unless otherwise stated, all statistics are from research carried out by One Poll on behalf of Specsavers in July 2026, among 1,000 50+ year olds and 1,000 below 50 years old UK adults.

*Terms and conditions apply

1 https://elearning.rcgp.org.uk/mod/book/view.php?id=12532&chapterid=290

2 https://www.england.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/HLCF.pdf Davis, A. et al., 2007. Acceptability, benefit and costs of early screening for hearing disability: a study of potential screening tests and models. Health technology assessment, 11(42) pp. 75-78; Audit Commission, 2000. "Fully equipped: the provision of equipment to older or disabled people by the NHS and social services in England and Wales" Audit Commission, London;

Ravers Savers - Top 10 Rave Regions for Over 50s across the UK and Northern Ireland:

London Scotland Northern Ireland Wales South East West Midlands South West North East East Midlands and North West - tied East of England and Yorkshire & The Humber - tied

Source: Specsavers consumer survey, July 2026. Top 10 rave regions list is based on frequency of night outs reported by over 50s in the UK and Northern Ireland. NB: 'nights out' is described as going to nightlife venues that play music e.g. nightclubs, bars, gigs, and events that take place in the late evening/night.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/specsavers-launches-uk-club-guestlist-unlocked-by-free-online-hearing-test-tool-302847313.html