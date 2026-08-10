Cozyla Debuts the First Voice-Controlled Smart Family System with Calendar Plus 3, Calendar Neo, and Routie, Powered by Voice Agent

Designed for modern households, the new smart family devices simplify organization, encourage children's independence, and help reduce parents' mental load

APEX, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Cozyla, a leader in family organization technology that helps simplify everyday life through shared displays and AI-powered tools, today announced Cozyla Routie, a camera-free AI-powered companion that helps children build healthy habits, confidence, and independence, alongside the launch of its voice-agent-powered smart calendars, Calendar Plus 3 and Calendar Neo, two new smart family calendars designed to help households stay organized, build healthier routines, and share everyday responsibilities.

The new lineup addresses growing challenges around family organization and household coordination. In a recent Cozyla survey, 90% of parents reported experiencing stress related to coordinating household responsibilities, while nearly eight in ten said their children are largely uninvolved in managing their own daily routines and tasks. The product launch reflects growing demand for technology that supports family life beyond entertainment, as parents increasingly look for tools that simplify household coordination, strengthen communication and help children develop independence.

"As family life becomes increasingly busy and complex, we're seeing a shift away from tools that demand more attention and toward solutions that create clarity and simplify daily routines," said Yao Li, CEO at Cozyla. "Our newest products are designed to reduce the friction of household coordination, improve communication, and help families spend less time managing logistics and more time connecting with one another."

About Cozyla

Cozyla is on a mission to create smart living spaces where technology seamlessly integrates into daily life, fostering connection and comfort. The company transforms complex, intimidating technology into warm and approachable solutions, making the home smarter and life easier through digital calendars, tablet TVs, a routine helper, and digital frames. For more information, visit cozyla.com

Cozyla Routie A camera-free, bedside companion purpose-built for children ages 4-12, powered by Cozyla Agent.

Designed to help children build healthy habits, greater independence, and stronger family connections, Cozyla Routie guides children through morning and bedtime routines, reads bedtime stories in a parent's own voice, and gently wakes them with sunrise-simulating light, all within a privacy-first, ad-free experience built specifically for children's bedrooms.

Routie integrates with Cozyla's Family System, enabling routines and schedules to remain synchronized across the household with other Cozyla devices.

Features:

AI-Orchestrated Daily Steps: Synchronized morning and bedtime routines combining light, sound, and voice prompts, individually generated per child.

Parent Voice Cloning + Curated Story Library: Parents record a sample, and Routie reads classic tales (rewritten for young listeners) in the parent's own voice.

Sunrise-Simulating LED Array: 250-lux full-spectrum LED gradually brightens to wake children naturally.

Ok-to-Wake Light Signaling: Color-coded indicator tells children when it's morning vs. when to stay in bed.

One-Tap Comfort Button: Large physical front button triggers a parent-voice + breathing-paced light soothing flow.

Cozyla Family System Integration: Synchronizes shared calendar, tasks, chores, routines, rewards, and meal plans with Cozyla Calendar+.

Privacy-First Hardware: No camera. Physical microphone disable switch with visible red indicator. Physical knobs for light and volume.

Pricing:

7": $169.99

Calendar Plus 3 The ultimate all-in-one family command center.

Building on the success of Cozyla's flagship family hub, Calendar Plus 3 combines schedules, chores, routines, to-dos, meal planning, kitchen management, smart home controls, and voice-controlled assistance powered by Cozyla Agent into a fully customizable shared touchscreen experience with third-party app support, designed to adapt to each family's unique needs and daily routines.

Features:

Auto-Sync Shared Calendars with Up to 8 Family Profiles

AI-Powered Cozyla Agent turns Requests into Plans, Tasks & Meals

New Talk-to-Wake Voice Assistance

Auto-Sync Shared Calendars with Up to 8 Family Profiles

Gamified Chores, Routines & Custom Rewards

Fully Customizable Experience with Google Play Store Access, secured by Parental Lock

Cozyla+ Companion App to stay connected on the go

Pricing:

24? 1440p QHD: $799.99

32? 4K UHD: $999.99

Calendar Neo

The simple and easy Cozyla experience for modern family management.

Designed for families seeking an easy-to-use, digital planning experience, Calendar Neo delivers the essential organization tools families use every day in a simplified, distraction-free experience that's ready right out of the box.

Features:

Lightweight Homescreen Experience with No Dashboards or App Drawers

Real-Time Calendar, Tasks, and Meals Sync Across Devices

Zero Learning Curve, Easy Setup in Minutes

Built-In Cozyla AI Voice Agent

Shared Calendars, Tasks, Meals & Routines

Always-On Family Display for At-a-Glance Visibility

Ad-Free, Distraction-Free Design

Pricing:

15.6?: US$ 199.99

24?: US$ 549.99

Availability

The three new products will be available on a staggered schedule across https://www.cozyla.com

Cozyla Routie: Release on Aug 7, 2026 https://www.cozyla.com/products/routie

Calendar Neo: Release on July 15, 2026 https://www.cozyla.com/products/calendar-neo

Calendar Plus 3: Release on Aug 10, 2026 https://www.cozyla.com/collections/digital-calendar

Media Contact Information

Emily Chen

PR Director

emilly.chen@cozyla.com

SOURCE: cozyla

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cozyla-debuts-the-first-voice-controlled-smart-family-system-wit-1198049