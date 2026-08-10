Cascale Podcast Season 4 Wraps: Levi's, MAS Holdings, Coats, and More

"Source of Good" explored consumer goods policy alignment, supply chain leadership, the financial reality of sustainability, and more in Season 4.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Cascale has wrapped Season 4 of its member-focused podcast, "Source of Good," concluding a ten-episode run that aired from March through August 2026 and featured executive voices from across the global consumer goods value chain.

Co-produced with Hueman Group Media and hosted by Cascale senior communications director Rachel Lincoln Sarnoff, the season featured Cascale members including Levi Strauss & Co., Busana Apparel Group, Komar, TAL Apparel Limited, SanMar, Coats, MAS Holdings, Stretchline, and Gokaldas Exports, alongside industry stakeholders such as The Policy Hub.

Across ten episodes, guests offered perspectives on some of the most pressing sustainability challenges and opportunities facing the consumer goods value chain - from navigating evolving EU policy and embedding sustainability into business strategy to decarbonizing manufacturing, strengthening purchasing practices, improving environmental performance, and investing for the long term.

This season concluded on August 4 with Siva Ganapathi, vice chairman and managing director at Gokaldas Exports. Ganapathi reflected on the manufacturer's transformation, including investments in renewable energy, water efficiency, waste reduction, and technology, and why sustainability has become part of the company's strategy for long-term growth.

"If we do that, it's not just that we're doing good for the community, which we should be. We'll also be able to get a business head start, as those who don't invest in these areas may not be the long-term players. It made environmental sense, it made social sense, and it made business sense," said Ganapathi.

Listen to the Latest Source of Good Episodes

Key Takeaways, Season 4

Policy & Alignment: Marina Prados Espínola, director of policy coordination & stakeholder engagement at Policy Hub, opened the season by breaking down the complex European Union regulatory landscape and its operational implications for global brands (Ep. 1).

Brand Strategy & Sustainability Integration: Senior sustainability leaders - among them Jennifer DuBuisson, senior director of sustainability at Levi Strauss & Co. (Ep. 2); Dr. Thiwanka De Fonseka, chief sustainability office at Komar (Ep. 4); and Emily Gigot, director of sustainability at SanMar (Ep. 6) - shared blueprints for how to embed sustainability into business strategy, bring teams along, and strengthen responsible sourcing across complex global supply chains.

Manufacturer Leadership & Decarbonization: Global manufacturing executives, such as Sunil Shewakramani, chief executive officer of Busana Apparel Group (Ep. 3); Dr. Delman Lee, vice chair at TAL Apparel Limited (Ep. 5); and Amanthi Perera, head of sustainable business at MAS Holdings (Ep. 8), focused on generational planning, operationalizing decarbonization targets, and the urgency of 2030 climate goals.

Innovation Deeper in the Supply Chain: Chris Dearing, vice president of group sustainability at Coats (Ep. 7), and Nilanthi Wijegunawardena, group lead for environmental sustainability and compliance at Stretchline (Ep. 9), detailed how component-level improvements in Tier 2 (and beyond) innovations drive meaningful Scope 3 emissions reductions.

Taken together, the conversations highlighted a common theme throughout Season 4: meaningful sustainability progress depends on long-term investment, credible data, and greater collaboration across the value chain.

"Source of Good" is one way Cascale elevates the expertise and leadership within its membership to a broader industry audience. Across podcasts, case studies, news, blogs, social media, and other storytelling opportunities, Cascale creates avenues for members to share progress, surface practical solutions, and contribute their perspectives to the conversations shaping the industry.

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All episodes of "Source of Good" Season 4 are available to stream on Cascale's Podcast Hub and major podcast streaming platforms.

Find more stories and multimedia from Cascale at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cascale-podcast-season-4-wraps-levis-mas-holdings-coats-and-more-1205731