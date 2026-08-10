Longtime Foundation Software Partner, CICPAC, Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Foundation Software partner, The Construction Industry CPAs and Consultants Association (CICPAC), is commemorating 35 years of success, collaboration and education.

Founded in the early 1990s, CICPAC was originally designed to be a small circle of construction CPAs sharing ideas. It quickly turned into a nationwide network of construction-focused CPA firms that help contractors navigate the complex financial, tax and accounting challenges unique to the construction industry.

"CICPAC was built on the idea that construction accounting professionals are stronger when they learn from one another," said Kathleen J. Baldwin, CPA, CCIFP, Executive Director of CICPAC. "Thirty-five years later, that mission remains the same. I'm incredibly proud of the relationships our members have built and the collaborative culture that continues to make CICPAC such a valuable resource for the construction industry."

CICPAC and Foundation Software have been partnering with each other for nearly two decades. The partnership has given members valuable opportunities to exchange knowledge and better serve construction businesses.

"Congratulations to everyone at CICPAC on this milestone," said Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode. "CICPAC is an invaluable resource in the construction industry, and we've seen firsthand the value the organization provides to our own clients as they search for accounting resources that best suit their needs."

Today, the organization continues to help members stay ahead of emerging industry trend with its annual conference, educational webinars and expanding library of on-demand learning resources.

"CICPAC has always been much more than a professional association," said Gray Coyner, CPA, CICPAC President. "It's a trusted community where members openly share knowledge, solve problems together and help one another better serve construction clients. That spirit of collaboration is what has made the organization successful for 35 years."

To celebrate the milestone, Foundation Software spoke with Baldwin and Coyner about CICPAC's history, growth and vision for the future in a special anniversary interview, found here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (866) 676-8079, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

CICPAC

The Construction Industry CPAs and Consultants Association (CICPAC) is a national association of CPA firms specializing exclusively in the construction industry. Through technical education, peer collaboration, annual conferences, webinars, on-demand learning and thought leadership, CICPAC equips accounting professionals with expertise to help contractors navigate complex financial, tax and operational challenges. For more information, visit www.cicpac.com.

Media Contacts:

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(866) 676-8079 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/longtime-foundation-software-partner-cicpac-celebrates-35-years-o-1203439