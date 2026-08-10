Marcela Mercado of Mercado Kramer Featured on Cover of Attorney at Law Magazine's First-Generation Lawyers Issue

SALINAS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Mercado Kramer is proud to announce that co-founder and personal injury attorney Marcela Mercado was featured on the cover of Attorney at Law Magazine's inaugural First-Generation Lawyers issue . The feature highlights Mercado's journey from immigrating to the United States as a child to becoming a respected California personal injury attorney and law firm owner.

In the feature article , "Marcela Mercado: Finding Her Way Without a Map," Mercado reflects on growing up in a working-class immigrant household, balancing school with full-time work, and building a legal career without family connections to the profession.

"I didn't grow up knowing lawyers," Mercado said in the interview. "I grew up knowing work."

Mercado immigrated to the United States from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, at the age of 6. She later attended San José State University while working full-time before earning her Juris Doctor and master's degree in alternative dispute resolution from Pepperdine University School of Law.

The article also explores Mercado's legal philosophy and commitment to serving injured clients throughout California, particularly members of immigrant and Spanish-speaking communities. According to the feature, Mercado has built a reputation for taking on complex personal injury cases and prioritizing communication and accessibility for clients navigating difficult circumstances.

In 2023, Mercado co-founded Mercado Kramer alongside her law partner, Amanda Gladin-Kramer . The firm focuses on representing individuals and families in personal injury matters throughout California.

"Insurance companies process millions of claims every year," Mercado said in the feature. "They're designed to move quickly, minimize payouts, and treat cases like numbers. Our job is to make sure our clients are never reduced to that."

The issue recognizes attorneys who are the first in their families to enter the legal profession and highlights the perspectives and experiences they bring to the practice of law.

The full feature can be viewed in Attorney at Law Magazine's First-Generation Lawyers issue.

About Mercado Kramer, LLP

Mercado Kramer is a California personal injury law firm dedicated to helping accident victims pursue compensation and accountability after serious injuries. The firm represents clients in a wide range of personal injury matters and is committed to providing compassionate, client-centered legal representation.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Mercado Kramer

Address: 450 Lincoln Ave, Ste. 102

City: Salinas

State: California

Zip: 93901

Country: United States

Phone: (888) 311-4050

Website: https://www.mercadokramer.com/

SOURCE: Mercado Kramer

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/marcela-mercado-of-mercado-kramer-featured-on-cover-of-attorney-1205772