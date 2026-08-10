Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT" or the "Company") was directed at its last shareholder meeting to seek diversification of the Company's growth plan into other business areas. CBLT is pleased to announce its minor diversification into support for the launch of a third party pioneering investor education and marketing program aimed at demystifying investment for a broad audience (the "Program"). CBLT has no ownership interest in the Program, and CBLT intends to continue with the exploration and development of its portfolio of mining properties as its main business.

The Program was created by and is intended to be managed on a day-to-day basis by an identified arm's length third party (the "Manager"). CBLT has been advised by the Manager the Program is intended to feature online modules that explain mining basics, geology, exploration methods and the economics of mining, all in clear accessible language. The Program may later expand to industries other than mining. The Program will be operated through www.winacashprize.com where interested participants may register at no cost to review the modules and take part in quizzes and puzzle games run by the Manager. Correct answers and completed modules earn entries into reward draws managed by the Manager.

"Investor education is part of our mission and is the responsibility of everyone in the public company industry," said Peter M. Clausi, CEO of CBLT. "By helping the Manager open a fun and interactive window into the mining industry, we can build a more informed audience. The Program will present the mining industry in accessible ways, and each time someone engages with the content, they'll also be helping communities - the Manager has built donations into its Program so that participation creates shared value for local communities."

The Program is strictly an outreach and marketing effort on the part of the Manager and the Manager does not intend to provide financial advice. CBLT's role is limited, as agent, to having exclusive management of the cash account through which the Manager will raise its funds and through which the Manager will disperse funds including to charitable or not-for-profit entities. CBLT will be compensated for this role.

The Manager has advised the Program is initially intended to include:

Quizzes and Challenges: Participants can take part in quizzes and puzzle games that reinforce learning. Correct answers and completed modules earn entries into reward draws managed by the Manager;

Prizes and Donations: The Program is intended to include an element where certain members of the public will be rewarded for doing research on reporting issuers. Providers of correct answers based on that research will receive prizes from the Manager.

In support of the Program, CBLT announces its intention to effect a non-brokered financing of Units in an amount of $50,000 (fifty thousand dollars), the proceeds of which will be used for working capital. Each Unit will be priced at $0.05 (five cents) will comprise of one common share and one full six cent common share purchase warrant with a 24-month term. Closing is subject to regulatory approval.

Customary prospectus exemptions will be relied upon, including but not limited to the "Distributions to Existing Security Holders" exemption pursuant to section 2.9 of Ontario Securities Commission Rule 45-501. Under that section 2.9 each person who as of the end of business on the Record Date holds any CBLT common shares is permitted to purchase from CBLT's treasury up to $15,000 of the Units. Management believes this to be a very democratic means of effecting this financing. The Record Date is set for Friday, August 7, 2026.

About CBLT Inc. CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) is a Canadian mineral exploration and M&A company with a proven leadership team. Its portfolio includes active exploration projects across Canada, targeting critical minerals like lithium, cesium and cobalt, as well as gold and silver.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to CBLT and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, CBLT will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, CBLT assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to; SARS-CoV-2; reliance on key personnel; the success of the Program; whether the Program will require additional capital to reach its goals; shareholder and regulatory approvals; First Nations and other local communities; jurisdictional risk; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; environmental issues; forest fires and other natural phenomena; rising costs related to inflation; effect of market interest on price of securities; failing to identify an economically viable mineral deposit; and, potential dilution.

CBLT's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309056

Source: CBLT Inc.