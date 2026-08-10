Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Jason Kosec, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Hemlo Mining Corp. ("Hemlo Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: HMMC) and his team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.





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Hemlo Mining Corp. is a Canadian gold producer focused on operating and enhancing the Hemlo gold camp in northwestern Ontario. The Company's flagship asset, the Hemlo Gold Mine, has produced approximately 25 million ounces of gold since 1985 from both underground and open pit operations. The Company's fit-for-purpose strategy is centered on maximizing the value of the mine through improved operating efficiency, production growth, and mine life extension. Hemlo Mining is led by an experienced team with a track record of value creation in the global mining sector.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309066

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange