Carta and GetDynasty Strike Exclusive Partnership to Make QSBS Trust Planning Simple, Digital, and Affordable

An exclusive new partnership between Carta and GetDynasty is making one of the most valuable tax breaks available to founders more accessible than ever.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / GetDynasty, a technology platform for creating and managing QSBS-eligible trusts, today announced an exclusive partnership with Carta, the equity management and cap-table platform used by more than 55,000 companies. Under the partnership, GetDynasty becomes Carta's exclusive partner for trust creation: Carta customers can now form and fund a QSBS-eligible trust through a seamless workflow, at preferred pricing, all while replacing a process that has traditionally meant coordinating attorneys, financial planners, valuation firms, and separate QSBS paperwork often times at a cost of $50,000 or more.

Under the partnership, Carta provides the valuation and tax tools that often trip up equity holders, including independent gift and estate valuations and QSBS attestations, while Dynasty handles trust formation, share-transfer documentation, and ongoing administration via its digital platform. Together, the companies are bringing software to a tedious and manual process with a seamless workflow.

The timing is significant. Recent federal tax changes expanded QSBS, letting eligible equity holders shield up to $15 million in gains from federal tax, depending on when their shares were issued, and potentially multiply that benefit by moving shares into multiple trusts for their family. Historically, capturing that benefit has been complex and costly, which put it out of reach for many of the founders it was designed to help.

"Most founders spend years building something valuable and only think about the tax implications of an exit when it's too late to plan for it. QSBS is one of the few parts of the code written to reward exactly that kind of long-term thinking, planning and building. And the 2025 changes extend it to more founders than ever. Our job is simple: make sure the founders Carta works with know what they're entitled to, and have the right resources in place to claim it early enough to matter," said Alessandro Chesser, CEO of GetDynasty.

Trust planning and QSBS management tend to become most relevant during pivotal company moments, such as a new financing round, a growing valuation, or the early signs of a liquidity event. Getting the documentation in place early is often the most important step, and the partnership is designed to reach founders and other private-company equity holders while there is still time to act.

GetDynasty and Dynasty Trust Company are not a law firm or tax firm. Trust and QSBS eligibility depend on each person's specific circumstances. Equity holders should consult their own legal, tax, and financial advisors before creating and moving shares into a trust. All trust formation, share-transfer documentation, and ongoing trust administration described in this release are provided exclusively by Dynasty; Carta is not providing trust, legal, tax, or financial advisory services.

About GetDynasty

GetDynasty is a fully digital platform that enables founders and early employees to create and manage QSBS-eligible trusts in minutes, at a fraction of the traditional cost. GetDynasty handles trust formation and share-transfer documentation, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Dynasty Trust Company, a licensed Nevada trust company, provides ongoing administration, replacing a process that has historically required multiple providers and upwards of $50,000. Learn more at getdynasty.com.

About Carta

Carta is the connected platform and AI-native ecosystem for private capital. Built to replace fragmented tools with a single system of record, Carta brings together the software, services, and legal infrastructure that founders use to manage equity, fund managers use to run administration and reporting, and legal teams use to close transactions. Trusted by 55,000 companies and 1.8M+ equity holders in 160+ countries, and 10,000 funds and SPVs representing $250B in assets under management, Carta is transforming how private capital operates. Recognized by Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, Inc. and Great Places to Work.

For more information visit carta.com

Media Inquiries:

Cody Anderson

canderson@getdynasty.com

getdynasty.com

SOURCE: GetDynasty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/carta-and-getdynasty-strike-exclusive-partnership-to-make-qsbs-tr-1205727