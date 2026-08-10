Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) ("NUE" or the "Company") today announced that it has engaged Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton Finance") of Hannover, Germany and Cashu Technologies Pty Ltd ("Cashu") of Sydney, Australia to provide investor awareness and communications services.

The Company entered into a consulting services agreement with Apaton Finance (www.apaton.com), a capital markets communications firm active since 2005. Apaton Finance will produce articles and content based on publicly disclosed information for distribution through German and English language channels, along with research pieces and investor forum appearances. Consideration is EUR 120,000, payable in twelve monthly installments of EUR 10,000 plus applicable sales tax. The fee is payable in cash and no securities of the Company form part of that compensation.

The Company has also entered into an investor engagement services agreement with Cashu (www.cashugroup.com), under which Cashu will provide investor awareness services consisting of the distribution of the Company's publicly disclosed information through Cashu's publisher and investor network. The service fee is US$60,000. In place of cash payment, that fee will be satisfied through the issuance to Cashu of 560,720 units at C$0.15 per unit, being C$84,108. Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$0.25 per share for three years from closing. The units form part of the non-brokered private placement announced June 23, 2026, are subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange, and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from closing. If the issuance does not proceed, the fee remains payable in cash.

"Access to power is the constraint not only on future-forward industries like AI, but on decades-old industries as well, and we are confident that our work will play an important role on both sides of the coin," said Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of NU E Power Corp. "We've built a real market story on the back of that, and we believe that it's a story that investors should hear. Apaton and Cashu both have strong track records amplifying impactful work like ours to investors at home and abroad, and we are keen to have more eyes on what we're developing in the energy space."

Each provider will work from information the Company has already disclosed publicly and neither is authorized to speak on the Company's behalf. No portion of either provider's compensation is tied to the trading price or trading volume of the Company's common shares.

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) is an energy infrastructure development company focused on the origination, development, and advancement of integrated power and energy-park opportunities. Operating a develop-to-divest model, the Company emphasizes strategic site positioning, grid access, and disciplined stage-gated development across markets serving compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Certain information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the provision of services by Apaton Finance and by Cashu under their respective agreements; the anticipated terms, fees and duration of each engagement; the completion of the issuance of units to Cashu and the settlement of the Cashu service fee by way of set-off; the receipt of CSE acceptance for that issuance; and the expected benefits of the engagements to the Company, including any broadening of the Company's shareholder base. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including: the receipt of CSE acceptance for the issuance of the units to Cashu; the ability of each service provider to deliver the contracted services; the continued listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE and their continued quotation on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the OTC Pink marketplace; and the accuracy and completeness of the publicly disclosed information on which the services will be based.

The Company is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. Such factors include, among other things: CSE acceptance of the unit issuance may not be obtained or may be delayed; the unit issuance may not proceed, in which case the Cashu service fee would remain a cash obligation of the Company; either engagement may be terminated early; either provider may not perform as anticipated; the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of either engagement; the issuance of the units will dilute existing shareholders; and other risks that are customary to CSE-listed issuers. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309099

Source: NU E Power Corp.