Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has revoked the failure-to-file cease trade order (the "CTO") that was issued on August 6, 2026. The Company's shares will resume trading at market open tomorrow August 11, 2026.

Background

The Company elected to adopt semi-annual reporting under the BCSC Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933"). On July 28, 2026, the Company issued and publicly disseminated a news release announcing its adoption of semi-annual reporting. Due to an administrative oversight, the news release was not concurrently filed on SEDAR+ as required under CBO 51-933. As a result of this filing omission, the BCSC issued the CTO in connection with the apparent non-filing of the Company's interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the interim period ended May 31, 2026 (collectively, the "Q1 Filings").

The Company confirms that it elected to rely on the semi-annual reporting framework available under CBO 51-933 and, accordingly, is not required to file the Q1 Filings. Upon becoming aware of the filing omission, the Company immediately filed the July 28, 2026 news release on SEDAR+ and engaged with the BCSC to promptly have the CTO revoked.

About Digital Commodities Inc.

Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) is an investment company focused on Bitcoin, gold, and strategic holdings in select public and private companies. The Company seeks to build long-term value through disciplined capital allocation across scarce assets, commodity markets, and opportunistic investments.

On behalf of the board of directors of Digital Commodities

Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the Company's shares recommencing trading on market open on August 11, 2026.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company's shares will recommence trading on market open on August 11, 2026.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company's shares will recommence trading on market open on August 11, 2026. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309127

Source: Digital Commodities Inc.