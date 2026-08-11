NORTH Performance Launches Globally with Pre-Sales Site and Founding Athlete Co-Owner Roster

Next-generation all-in-one performance supplement brand, built on a radical athlete co-ownership model, opens pre-sales ahead of September 2026 product launch

DOVER, Del., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTH Performance, a next-generation all-in-one performance supplement brand built on the radical premise that athletes shouldn't be ambassadors; they should be co-owners, today announces its global brand launch, the opening of pre-sales at northperformance.com, and the unveiling of its founding athlete co-owner roster. The initial roster includes 30 world-class athletes, with more coming on board over the coming weeks.

NORTH Performance is built around a two-product daily system designed to target all seven human performance domains simultaneously at clinical doses: Foundation, an all-in-one effervescent tablet taken daily, and Ultra, an advanced performance stack. The system addresses cellular power, performance and recovery, gut health and immunity, antioxidant and metabolic function, brain and stress resilience, joint and connective tissue support, and hydration with 100% transparent ingredients, no proprietary blends, and no shortcuts. NORTH Performance will be available for purchase from September 2026.

"NORTH is built on a simple belief: the athletes who use a product every day and believe in it should have a real stake in whether it succeeds," said Michael Lucas, CEO and co-founder of NORTH Performance. "Every co-owner on our roster chose equity over a paycheck because they are blown away by how good the product is, which changes how they talk about the brand, how they show up for it, and why the world should pay attention."

NORTH Performance was born not in a boardroom, but on the water and in the mountains. Co-founders Michael Lucas and Uri Kurop, lifelong surfers and snowboarders, found themselves facing the kind of long-term joint damage that ice and rest couldn't fix. The surgeon they turned to, Dr. Masi Reynolds, had spent his career rebuilding elite athletes and had become obsessed with a deeper question: not just how to repair bodies, but how to keep them performing at their peak for longer. His answer was a comprehensive supplement protocol spanning more than ten different products. For athletes constantly on the move, that wasn't sustainable, and it revealed a gap nobody had filled: a single daily system, built for active people who want to push harder and stay in the sport they love for as long as their ambition demands.

Rather than chasing traditional sponsorship deals, the founders brought their network of elite athletes in as co-owners; real test-pilots with genuine equity, whose collective experience across decades of competition and injury informed every ingredient and every dose.

The brand's co-ownership model received its first major public validation ahead of today's launch, when founding co-owner and actor Scott Eastwood discussed NORTH Performance organically on The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most-listened-to podcasts in the world. The unscripted mention, delivered by Eastwood as a co-owner with genuine equity in the business, resulted in a significant surge in pre-orders and introduced NORTH to a global audience weeks before today's official announcement.

Founding Athlete Co-Owner Roster

NORTH Performance today announces its founding roster of athlete co-owners, a diverse group of world champions, Olympians, X Games medalists, and action sports icons spanning surfing, snowboarding, mountain biking, motocross, combat sports, and lifestyle. Their collective audience exceeds 100 million followers across social media and digital platforms.

Surf: Alana Blanchard, Jack Freestone, Yago Dora, Billy Kemper

Snow: Torah Bright, Domi Ohaco, Julia Mancuso

Mountain Bike: Danny MacAskill, Brandon Semenuk, Casey Brown, Brett Rheeder, Fabio Wibmer, Ryan Williams, Tahnee Seagrave, and Loic Bruni

Motocross & Action Sports: Robbie Maddison, Tyler Bereman

Mountain/Adventure: Chris Burkard, Renan Ozturk

Fitness: Da Rulk, Ant Middleton

Lifestyle, Film & Photography: Scott Eastwood, Brody Jenner

Medical/Science: Dr Masi Reynolds, Dr Robert Hyldahl, Dr April Mancuso Reynolds, Dr Ian Martin, Dr Andrew Lucas



NORTH is co-developed by Dr. Masi Reynolds, DO, a Division IA athlete, globally recognised orthopaedic surgeon, sports medicine physician, and co-founder of Silicon Valley Orthopedics, alongside a team of regenerative scientists. The product is manufactured at Factory 6 in Lindon, Utah, an FDA-compliant cGMP facility with complete lot traceability and rigorous quality control at every stage.

"The human body has seven domains that power performance, and most supplements address one or two of them," said Dr. Reynolds. "NORTH is designed to sync all seven into one system that repairs faster, pushes further, and coordinates more seamlessly. The science behind this product is the most complete I've seen in my career. That's why I'm not just the Chief Medical Officer; I'm a co-owner."

NORTH Performance is committed to full ingredient transparency at clinical doses, with no proprietary blends and no shortcuts. The brand is also a proud member of 1% for the Planet, committing one percent of annual revenue to certified environmental nonprofits supporting the wild places that inspire its community.

Pre-sales for NORTH Performance are now open at northperformance.com . The full brand launch, including purchase and shipping of Foundation and Ultra, is scheduled for September 2026.

About NORTH Performance



At NORTH, we're all about the movement. We believe longevity isn't just about living longer. It's about living better. Inspired by a generation of athletes who never stop pursuing their passions, NORTH was created to power a life without limits - for the extreme athlete and the everyday enthusiast alike.

NORTH was made by athletes, all people who love to move. All of our founding members are adventure athletes themselves, including our own Dr. Masi Reynolds, a Silicon Valley orthopedic surgeon who's built a career out of helping elite athletes stay in the game for longer. Co-owned by a stacked roster of world-champion athletes, creators, and adventurers, our team knows what peak performance feels like - and are all obsessive about helping others reach theirs.

NORTH isn't just a supplement. It's a mission statement, a philosophy for living that bonds our tribe of likeminded limit-pushers together. We stand for healthier people living more active lives, redefining what's possible for themselves - and for the rest of us.

northperformance.com | @teamnorthperformance | WeAreNORTH

Media Contact

Benny Cruickshank | NORTH Performance

benny@northperformance.com | 312.753.8718