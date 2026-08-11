3BL's AI Visibility Tracker Gives Brands a Benchmark for Visibility in AI-Powered Search

New leaderboard and evidence features let marketing and communications teams track visibility against named competitors on a recurring cadence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / 3BL, a provider of corporate communications and sustainability content solutions, highlighted additional capabilities in its AI Visibility Tracker, a tool that measures how brands appear in responses from AI-powered search and chat platforms.

The tracker assigns organizations a visibility score from 0 to 100, placing them into one of three performance bands - Needs Improvement (below 30), Contender (30 and above), or Leader (50 and above) - based on how frequently and favorably they surface across AI-generated answers. The tool breaks that overall score into segments by topic, persona, and intent, giving communications teams a way to see where their content is well-represented in AI search results and where it is largely absent.

The AI Visibility Tracker surfaces topics associated with your organization.

Among the tracker's most popular features is competitive benchmarking, which compares an organization's visibility against a series of named competitors and produces a leaderboard showing whether the gap between them is widening or narrowing. The tool also includes an Evidence tab that surfaces the underlying prompts, platform responses, and source citations behind each score, allowing teams to verify whether their content is being properly attributed when AI platforms reference it.

3BL recommends organizations incorporate the tracker into recurring planning cycles - reviewing the same scorecard metrics quarter over quarter to establish trend lines alongside other communications KPIs, rather than treating it as a one-time audit.

3BL's AI Visibility Tracker

Find more stories and multimedia from 3BL at 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3BL

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: 3BL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/3bls-ai-visibility-tracker-gives-brands-a-benchmark-for-visibili-1205988