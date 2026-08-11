HIGHLIGHTS

Accepted as a member of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC), a U.S. Department of Defense-supported collaborative network focused on strengthening industrial capability.

Membership positions the Company's Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Project within the growing North American and allied critical minerals supply chain supporting defence, advanced manufacturing and energy security.

Creates opportunities to participate in future U.S. Department of Defense prototype, research and industrial capability initiatives under the Other Transaction Authority (OTA) framework.

Supports Mont Royal's strategy of rapidly advancing one of North America's largest undeveloped rare earth and fluorspar projects towards development at a time of increasing government focus on securing resilient Western supply chains.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Mont Royal Resources Ltd (ASX: MRZ) (TSXV: MRZL) ("Mont Royal" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has been accepted into the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC), marking an important strategic milestone as it advances the development of its 100%-owned Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Project in Québec, Canada.

The DIBC is a U.S. Department of Defense-supported consortium established to accelerate innovation and strengthen domestic and allied industrial capability across strategically important sectors. Membership provides Mont Royal with access to a collaborative network comprising U.S. defence agencies, prime contractors, research institutions and technology developers working to strengthen North American industrial capability and develop resilient supply chains.

As governments across North America and allied jurisdictions continue to prioritise sovereign supply of rare earth elements and industrial minerals essential to defence technologies, aerospace, permanent magnets and advanced manufacturing, Mont Royal believes the Ashram Project is well positioned to contribute to these long-term strategic objectives.

Mont Royal's Managing Director, Mr. Nicholas Holthouse, said:

"Acceptance into the Defense Industrial Base Consortium is an important strategic step for Mont Royal because it provides Mont Royal with a direct avenue to engage with organisations focused on strengthening North America's emerging critical minerals supply chain.

"Governments are increasingly recognising that secure supplies of rare earth elements and industrial minerals are fundamental to national security, advanced manufacturing and the energy transition. Ashram is one of the largest undeveloped rare earth and fluorspar deposits in North America, and as governments continue to prioritise secure and diversified supply chains, we believe its strategic significance will continue to grow.

"While DIBC membership does not itself provide funding, it significantly expands our access to collaboration opportunities and reinforces our objective of positioning Ashram as a future supplier of critical minerals for North American and Allied markets."

About Defence Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC)

The Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) is a U.S. Department of Defense-backed consortium that connects companies, universities and research organizations with government funding opportunities to strengthen the defense industrial base. It operates under an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement, allowing the U.S. government to award research and prototype projects faster and with fewer barriers than traditional procurement.

For mining and critical minerals companies, the DIBC is particularly relevant because it regularly funds projects involving rare earth elements, gallium, germanium, graphite, antimony, tungsten and other strategic minerals needed for defense supply chains. Successful participants can access non-dilutive government funding, prototype contracts and long-term strategic partnerships.

About Mont Royal

Mont Royal Resources Limited (ASX: MRZ) (TSXV: MRZL) is a critical minerals development and exploration company with projects located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is dedicated to advancing its 100%-owned Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit in Nunavik, Québec, Canada - one of the largest monazite-dominant carbonatite-hosted Rare Earth Elements deposits in North America. In addition, the Company owns 75% of Northern Lights Minerals 536km2 tenement package located in the Upper Eastmain Greenstone belt. The projects are located in the emerging James Bay area, a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Quebec, and are prospective for lithium, precious (Gold, Silver) and base metals mineralisation (Copper, Nickel).

For further information regarding Mont Royal Resources Limited, please visit the ASX platform (ASX: MRZ) or Mont Royal's website www.montroyalres.com.

Figure 1 Location of the Ashram REE & Fluorspar Project, the Northern Lights Project and the Port of Saguenay

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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For and on behalf of the Board

ENDS

Joel Ives | Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Important Notices & Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Australian securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: actual results of current and future exploration activities; that Mont Royal may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Ashram Project; that even if Mont Royal is able raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that Mont Royal may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of the proposed drill program and any future work programs may not be completed as proposed or at all; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful or samples derived from the Ashram Project may not yield positive results, and even if such tests are successful or initial sample results are positive, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the anticipated market demand for rare earth elements and other minerals may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; geopolitical risks which may result in market and economic instability; and despite the current expected viability of the Ashram Project, conditions changing such that even if metals or minerals are discovered on the Ashram Project, the project may not be commercially viable, or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the public filings made by Mont Royal. Although Mont Royal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements are based on Mont Royal's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about its business and the industry in which it operates and management's beliefs and assumptions, including the non-occurrence of the risks and uncertainties that are described above and in the public filings made by Mont Royal or other events occurring outside of our normal course of business, and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond Mont Royal's control.

Forward-looking statements in this announcement include, but are not limited to, statements regarding; the goals, strategies, opportunities, technologies used, project timelines and funding requirements; impact of combined management expertise and prospective shareholding; the plans, operations and prospects of Mont Royal and its properties; the continued advancement of the Ashram Project to development; that Ashram's fluorspar component which makes it one of the largest potential sources of fluorspar in the world and could be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets; that Mont Royal is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth element producers globally, with a focus on being a long-term global supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide; and that Mont Royal may explore the potential of other high-value commodities on the Ashram Property and the expected timetable for dual listing of Mont Royal's shares; and statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretation of market conditions. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "expect", "likely", "propose", "will", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target", "outlook", "guidance" (including negative or grammatical variations) and other similar expressions. No representation, warranty, guarantee or assurance, express or implied, is given or made in relation to any forward-looking statement. In particular no representation, warranty or assumption, express or implied, is given in relation to any underlying assumption or that any forward-looking statement will be achieved. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual and future events may vary materially from the forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements were based, because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and future results are subject to known and unknown risks such as changes in market conditions and regulations.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and should rely on their own independent enquiries, investigations and advice regarding information contained in this announcement. Any reliance by a reader on the information contained in this announcement is wholly at the reader's own risk.

To the maximum extent permitted by law or any relevant listing rules of the ASX/TSX-V, Mont Royal and their respective related bodies corporate and affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents and intermediaries disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the information in this announcement to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any such change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements were based. Nothing in this announcement will, under any circumstances (including by reason of this announcement remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other announcement or publication with respect to Mont Royal or the subject matter of this announcement), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Mont Royal since the date of this announcement.

Not Investment Advice

This announcement is not financial product, investment advice or a recommendation to acquire securities of Mont Royal or Commerce and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Each recipient of this announcement should make its own enquiries and investigations regarding all information in this announcement, including, but not limited to, the assumption, uncertainty and contingencies which may affect future operations of Mont Royal and the impact that different future outcomes may have on Mont Royal. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs, and seek legal, taxation and financial advice appropriate to their jurisdiction and circumstances.

Unless otherwise stated, all dollar values in this Announcement are reported in Australian dollars.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309139

Source: Mont Royal Resources Limited