Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a technology-driven platform for private alternative investments, is providing an update on its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000, as announced on May 28, 2026 and amended on June 30, 2026.

Details of the First Tranche

The Company expects to close the Concurrent Financing in one or more tranches, with the first tranche (the "First Tranche") to close once the Company receives approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). As previously disclosed, the Company intends to issue Debenture units (each, a "Debenture Unit"), with each Debenture Unit consisting of one (1) Debenture the principal of which is convertible into common shares ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of $0.55 per Common Share, and such number of common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") of the Company equal to 100% of the number of Common Shares issuable upon conversion of the Debenture. Each Warrant shall entitle the Subscriber to acquire one (1) additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 per share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing (the "Closing Date").

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and will mature 24 months from the Closing Date. All securities issued under the Concurrent Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

Update on Use of Proceeds

The Company is providing the following update to the intended use of proceeds of the Concurrent Financing previously disclosed in its news releases dated May 28, 2026 and June 30, 2026.

Following a review of the Company's near-term capital requirements and the anticipated timing of its pending transactions, the Company has revised the intended use of proceeds of the Concurrent Financing. The net proceeds of the First Tranche are now intended to be applied as follows: (i) the majority of the net proceeds to working capital in connection with the integration of the Company's acquisition of Atlas One; and (ii) the balance to general working capital and the general and administrative expenses of the Company. The Company intends to close the First Tranche prior to completion of the closing of the acquisitions of Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. ("Atlas One") and FavorPoint Capital, LLC ("FavorPoint"), as announced by the Company on May 21, 2026, June 22, 2026 and July 2, 2026.

Working capital applied to the Atlas One integration is expected to fund technology and platform integration, dealer registration and regulatory compliance costs, advisor and investor onboarding, personnel and retention costs, and related professional fees, in each case arising in connection with the integration of Atlas One onto the Parvis platform.

Costs associated with the acquisition and integration of FavorPoint, including costs of the FINRA Continuing Membership Application process, will be funded from the closing of subsequent tranches of the Concurrent Financing upon receipt of final acceptance by the Exchange.

While the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Concurrent Financing as described above, the actual allocation of the net proceeds may differ from that set out herein. The Company may reallocate the net proceeds from time to time depending on the progress and timing of the Atlas One integration, the Company's operating requirements and other factors, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

Related Party Participation

It is expected that certain directors of the Company will subscribe for Debenture Units under the First Tranche, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$125,000, on the same terms as all other subscribers. Participation in the First Tranche by such insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that neither the fair market value of the securities issued to, nor the consideration paid by, the related parties exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Management Commentary

"This tranche funds the Atlas One integration, which is the priority in front of us right now as we expand," said David Michaud, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Parvis. "Atlas One's dealer network and client relationships are the reason we pursued the acquisition, and the integration work is what brings them onto the Parvis platform. Directors are backing that call with their own capital, on the same terms as every other investor."

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to expanding access to institutional-quality private market opportunities. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates across Canada with teams in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: PVIS) and (via its subsidiary), is registered as an exempt market dealer under NI 31-103 - Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding, but are not limited to: the completion of the Concurrent Financing and anticipated closing of the First Tranche, as well as the acquisitions of FavorPoint and Atlas One; receipt of Exchange and FINRA approvals; the integration of Atlas One and FavorPoint into the Parvis platform; use of proceeds of the First Tranche and Concurrent Financing; the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of acquisitions of FavorPoint and Atlas One; and the Company's business plans and growth objectives. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: the satisfaction of all conditions to closing; receipt of all required regulatory approvals; prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain required Exchange or FINRA approvals; adverse market conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309144

Source: Parvis Invest Inc.