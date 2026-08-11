DeTect, Inc.: DeTect Awarded Contract to Supply MERLIN True3D Bird Detection Radar to the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta

The bird radar flight safety system will enhance the airport's wildlife control program and provide real-time hazard risk alerts to air traffic control and airfield operations.

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeTect, Inc. has been awarded the contract to supply its MERLIN 7360 True3D Bird Detection Radar (BDR) to the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta. MERLIN is the most advanced and widely used bird radar system with over 600 BDRs worldwide in aviation safety and bird protection applications. The MERLIN technology was originally developed for and is currently used by the U.S. Air Force and NASA for detection and alerting of hazardous bird and drone activity on an around airfields, with systems currently used by commercial airports in Canada, the EU, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The Jakarta system will include 7360 True3D radars at the ends of each of its two runways to provide full 3D 360-degree airfield and surrounding airspace, with automatic display and alerting of high-risk bird activity via monitors in the airport bird control team vehicles and at airfield operations and in the control tower. The system will be manufactured in the US, and the project will be managed by DeTect's APAC Regional office in South Korea. DeTect's CEO, Gary Andrews, said of this order, "We are gratified to have been selected by InJourney Airports to supply and support DeTect's bird radar system technology at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK), one of Southeast Asia's busiest airports."

ABOUT DETECT INC:

DeTect is a fully integrated radar company founded in 2003 with research, engineering and manufacturing facilities and offices worldwide. DeTect products include MERLIN BDR, HARRIER Security and Surveillance Radars, DroneWatcher Counter- UAS systems, MERLIN Bird Monitoring and Mitigation Systems, HARRIER Aircraft Detection Lighting Systems, and HARRIER Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight radars. Since 2003, DeTect has manufactured and commissioned over 1100 radar systems in the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia and New Zealand.

Reference sites: https://detect-inc.com/

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