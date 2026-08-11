WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Positions WISeID at the Center of Trusted AI, Digital Identity and Post-Quantum Security

Press Release: WISeKey Positions WISeID at the Center of Trusted AI, Digital Identity and Post-Quantum Security

WISeKey Positions WISeID at the Center of Trusted AI, Digital Identity and Post-Quantum Security

WISeKey's 25+ years of digital identity and PKI expertise, combined with SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductor technologies, positions the Group at the convergence of AI, identity, cryptographic provenance and quantum-resistant cybersecurity

Geneva, Switzerland -- August 11, 2026 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, today highlighted the growing strategic importance of its WISeID digital identity platform as artificial intelligence, autonomous AI agents and post-quantum cryptography reshape the cybersecurity market. WISeKey believes trusted digital identity is emerging as a critical infrastructure layer of the AI economy, not only to authenticate humans and machines, but increasingly to establish the identity, authority, provenance and accountability of AI itself.

Generative AI is dramatically reducing the cost of creating convincing synthetic identities, communications, voices, images and video. At the same time, autonomous AI agents are beginning to communicate, make decisions and execute transactions on behalf of individuals and organizations. This creates a fundamental question: How can a digital system determine whether it is interacting with a legitimate human, authorized device, trusted organization or authenticated AI agent, and verify who authorized that AI and what it is permitted to do?

From "Know Your Customer" to "Know Your AI"

Historically, digital identity has focused primarily on authenticating humans. WISeKey believes that definition is rapidly expanding. The emerging digital economy will require identities for people, connected devices, industrial systems, robots and potentially billions of autonomous AI agents.

Each AI agent may require a cryptographically verifiable identity establishing:

-- Who created and controls it -- Who authorized it to act -- Which model is operating -- Which rules and permissions govern it -- Which transactions it can execute -- Whether its identity or instructions have been altered or revoked

Financial institutions and enterprises already operate under Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Device (KYD) frameworks.

WISeKey Believes the AI economy Could Require Another Layer: "Know Your AI" (KYAI)

Before allowing an AI agent to initiate a payment, access sensitive information, execute a contract, operate a machine or communicate with another agent, organizations may increasingly need to establish cryptographically which AI is acting, on whose authority and under which rules.

Digital Identity Can Make AI More Transparent

As AI becomes embedded in business, government and everyday digital interactions, transparency around how AI systems operate is becoming increasingly important. Initiatives making AI system prompts and underlying instructions auditable can help establish what rules govern an AI. Trusted digital identity provides a complementary layer by establishing who created those rules, which AI is executing them, whether they have been altered and who is accountable for the resulting interaction.

This could create a verifiable chain of trust:

-- Identity of the AI: Models and AI agents can have cryptographically verifiable identities, distinguishing authentic systems from malicious clones or impersonators. -- Identity of the operator: Developers and organizations can digitally sign AI policies and system prompts, establishing who issued them. -- Integrity and versioning: System prompts and policies can be hashed, timestamped and signed, allowing auditors to verify that the instructions being executed correspond to the disclosed version. -- AI content provenance: AI agents can digitally sign outputs, helping establish their origin and whether they have subsequently been modified. -- User-controlled identity: Privacy-preserving credentials can allow users to prove only what is required, such as age, authorization or professional role, without disclosing their entire identity. -- Auditable consent: Identity can help establish who authorized information to be stored by an AI, under which policy, and when that authorization was modified or withdrawn.

This could move AI from transparency by publication toward transparency by cryptographic verification.

The Trust Equation: Transparent AI Rules + Verified Digital Identity + Cryptographic Provenance = Accountable AI

This becomes especially important as AI evolves from answering questions to autonomous agents capable of executing transactions, accessing data, signing documents, operating machines and interacting with other AI agents.

The required chain of trust becomes: Which AI acted -> On whose authority -> Under which rules -> With which permissions -> Producing which verifiable result

WISeKey + SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES): Building the Trust Stack

WISeKey has been developing digital trust technologies since its foundation in Geneva in 1999, building expertise across PKI, digital certificates, cryptographic Roots of Trust, secure semiconductors, IoT identity and decentralized identity.

WISeID builds upon this technology foundation and is designed to provide trusted identities while enabling greater control over credentials and personal information. WISeKey's position is strengthened through its subsidiary SEALSQ, which is developing post-quantum semiconductor and cryptographic technologies.

Together, the technologies provide the foundations for an integrated architecture:

-- WISeID -> Digital and AI Identity -- WISeKey -> PKI and Cryptographic Root of Trust -- SEALSQ -> Post-Quantum Secure Semiconductors -- Creating an end-to-end architecture: -- Secure Silicon -> Root of Trust -> Digital Identity -> AI Agent -> Trusted Transaction

WISeKey believes this combination differentiates its approach from identity solutions based exclusively on software authentication.

Building the Trust Infrastructure for the Intelligent Age

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, commented: "AI is creating an entirely new generation of digital actors while quantum computing is forcing the world to reconsider the cryptography securing them. We started developing digital identity and PKI more than 25 years ago for humans, extended that trust architecture to IoT and connected objects, and today we are preparing WISeID for the next transition: trusted identities for AI agents. As AI becomes autonomous, simply knowing what instructions it received will not be enough. We need to know which AI acted, who authorized it, which rules it followed and whether the resulting action can be independently verified. We believe this creates a major new opportunity for digital identity. The combination of WISeID, WISeKey's Root of Trust and SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductor technology, gives us the foundations to provide this trust from secure silicon all the way to authenticated AI agents and trusted digital transactions. The Internet connected computers. IoT connected objects. AI is connecting intelligence. WISeKey intends to provide the trust layer connecting them all."

WISeKey's Strategic Opportunity

WISeKey believes the convergence of AI, digital identity and post-quantum cybersecurity creates new opportunities across:

-- Digital identity for individuals and enterprises -- Cryptographically verifiable AI-agent identities -- "Know Your AI" authentication and authorization -- AI content and transaction provenance -- Privacy-preserving credentials -- Device and robotics identity -- Post-quantum certificates and credentials -- Hardware-protected identity -- Sovereign identity and AI trust infrastructure -- Trusted AI-to-AI and machine-to-machine transactions

WISeKey intends to continue expanding WISeID and integrating its identity capabilities with the Group's broader cybersecurity, IoT, AI and post-quantum technology portfolio. As AI evolves from a tool used by humans into an ecosystem of autonomous digital actors operating on their behalf, WISeKey believes the fundamental digital identity question will evolve from "Who are you?" to: "Which AI are you, who authorized you, which rules are you following, and can I cryptographically trust what you are about to do?"

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA, which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and houses the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

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August 11, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)