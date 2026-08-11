Solar-powered microgrids are emerging as one of the most practical tools for delivering reliable, affordable and climate-resilient electricity. But the Caribbean experience shows that successful deployment requires much more than installing PV panels. It depends on storage, robust distribution networks, local business models, resilience planning, bankable financing and credible operations and maintenance arrangements. This is the central lesson from recently concluded microgrid development work undertaken by the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) in Belize and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...