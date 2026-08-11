Around 368,000 Cambridge International AS A Level students receive results today

Nearly 705,000 students in 148 countries sat Cambridge exams in the June series, with total entries up to 1.7 million

Cambridge International Education (Cambridge) has begun releasing the results of its June 2026 exam series to students worldwide. Entries for Cambridge International AS A Levels rose 5% on last year, with almost 368,000 students in 3492 schools worldwide receiving Cambridge International AS A Level results today. This continued growth reflects the increasing global demand for qualifications that provide a trusted route to higher education.

Recognised by more than 2500 universities worldwide, Cambridge International AS A Levels equip learners with the academic knowledge, independent thinking and problem-solving skills needed to succeed at university and beyond. Their acceptance now extends well beyond traditional destinations such as the UK, the US, Canada and Australia, with leading universities across an increasingly diverse range of countries welcoming Cambridge learners.

"Congratulations to all our students receiving results today and next week," said Rod Smith, Group Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge. "More students are turning to our A Levels because they combine deep subject knowledge with the skills universities and employers value most. This year's continued growth shows that more students than ever recognise the power of that combination in a world shaped by AI. I believe Cambridge International AS A Levels will matter even more in the years ahead."

Watch Rod share his congratulations message.

Trusted by the world's leading universities

Cambridge International A Levels' standing as a route into higher education is borne out by new UCAS application data: 98% of Cambridge International A Level students who applied to UK universities in the 2025 cycle received at least one offer of a place, demonstrating the strength of the qualification as a proven pathway to higher education.

Kevin Ebenezer, Director of University Pathways and Progression at Cambridge, said: "Cambridge International A Levels continue to earn the confidence of the world's leading universities because they prepare students not simply to gain admission, but to thrive once they arrive. As higher education becomes increasingly competitive, universities are looking for students with academic depth, resilience, and the ability to think independently. Our qualifications develop those qualities. Today, Cambridge learners represent around one in eight international students entering UK universities, providing compelling evidence of the enduring value and global recognition of Cambridge International A Levels."

The flexibility of Cambridge International AS A Levels also provides the option for students to stay in their home country to study. "International education with Cambridge is as international as necessary, but as local as possible. Whether students choose to study at home or abroad, Cambridge international qualifications open doors to opportunity and prepare learners for success in a rapidly changing world," adds Rod.

To further boost their skills for university and enrich their studies, more Cambridge students are also taking the Cambridge International Project Qualification (IPQ) alongside their Cambridge International AS A Levels. IPQ entries rose by 68% in the June series. The qualification develops self-directed study and research skills, and helps students stand out by showcasing their academic engagement and curiosity.

Community support and progress at exam time

The June exam series also showed the resilience of the Cambridge community in adverse circumstances. In parts of the Middle East, school closures caused by regional conflict meant exams could not be sat safely, affecting almost 30,000 Cambridge students. Schools worked closely with Cambridge to deliver Portfolio of Evidence, an established contingency method that assesses students on a range of work marked by Cambridge examiners. Universities, in turn, recognise results awarded through this route, ensuring students' hard work was not lost to circumstances beyond their control.

The June series marked another milestone for the Cambridge international community, with the first exams delivered on screen across a range of subjects. Developed together with schools to ensure real choice and flexibility, this on-screen exam programme is being rolled out as an additional option for those who prefer it to paper exams, reflecting Cambridge's breadth of choice as the largest provider of school-age international education.

Looking ahead to Cambridge IGCSE and O Level results

Cambridge IGCSE and O Level results will be released to over 315,000 students in 4,949 schools on 18 August.

With more than 160 years of experience in international education, Cambridge now serves nearly two million students annually. Its assessments including Cambridge Checkpoint for younger learners, as well as Cambridge IGCSE, O Level, International AS A Level, AICE, and the International Project Qualification (IPQ) are valued by schools and universities worldwide.

Notes to editors:

Highlights for Cambridge International AS A Level results released on 11 August:

More than 737,000 entries up 5% on June 2025

Taken by almost 368,000 students (up 4%) in 3,492 schools in 128 countries

Most popular subjects: 1. English General Paper; 2. Mathematics; 3. Physics; 4. Chemistry; 5. English Language.

Visit www.cambridgeinternational.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260810181950/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Dr Karen Birmingham

Head of Communications

International Education, Cambridge University Press Assessment

karen.birmingham@cambridge.org