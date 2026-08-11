LX Pantos Strengthens Global ESG Leadership Through Its 2026 Sustainability Report

Completes calculation and third-party verification of Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions across Korea and key overseas operations

Expands ESG disclosures to cover human rights, safety, working conditions, and training for global employees

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LX Pantos (President & CEO: Lee Yong-ho) has released its 2026 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress in advancing ESG management across its domestic and global operations.

The report covers nine material ESG issues identified through a double materiality assessment, including climate change adaptation and mitigation, energy, eco-friendly logistics services, customer value management, human resources management, information security, risk management, business conduct, and new growth engines and business diversification.

A key highlight of this year's report is the expanded reporting scope, which now includes global worksites. The expansion reflects LX Pantos's strong international footprint and the growing scale of its overseas operations.

On the environmental front, the company calculated Scope 1 direct greenhouse gas emissions and Scope 2 indirect greenhouse gas emissions from its domestic operations and key overseas sites. Third-party verification further strengthened the reliability of its environmental disclosures.

In the social area, LX Pantos collected and analyzed employee data from nine subsidiaries in Europe, covering human rights and labor, occupational health and safety, working conditions, education, and career development.

In governance, the report highlights progress in Jeong-do Management, the company's ethics- and compliance-based management philosophy. LX Pantos recorded zero significant legal violations related to anti-corruption and fair trade rules and achieved a 100% completion rate for Jeong-do Management training in 2025.

The report was prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards 2021 and references global ESG frameworks including SASB, the UN SDGs, the UNGC, and the TCFD. An independent third-party assurance agency verified the report for accuracy and reliability.

In 2025, LX Pantos also earned a Bronze rating from EcoVadis, a B rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), LEED Gold certification for the MegaWise Cheongna Center, and an A+ rating under the Regional Social Contribution Recognition System administered by the Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Commenting on the release of this report, Lee Yong-ho, President & CEO of LX Pantos said, "LX Pantos is further advancing its sustainability management by expanding the scope of ESG management beyond Korea to our overseas operations. Under our ESG vision, 'Value Deliverer for People and the Planet,' we will continue to communicate with stakeholders in a transparent manner."

¦ About LX Pantos

Established in 1977, LX Pantos is a leading global logistics provider headquartered in Korea. It delivers comprehensive logistics solutions across sea, air, rail, and contract logistics through a worldwide network spanning more than 40 countries.

Learn more about LX Pantos online and follow it on LinkedIn.

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