BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003K5E043LHLO706



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 11 August 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 165,256,520 Ordinary Shares, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 76,566,281).

Shareholders should use 165,256,520 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Lucy Dina

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 5324

Date: 11 August 2026