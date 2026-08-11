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WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
11.08.26 | 14:22
8,440 Euro
-1,70 % -0,146
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4248,44214:25
8,4268,44014:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 08:10 Uhr
424 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Norsk Hydro: Alunorte reduces alumina production on natural gas supply disruptions

Alunorte has been informed of disruptions to natural gas availability by its supplier, CELBA, part of the New Fortress Group. CELBA also owns the gas terminal infrastructure in Barcarena, Pará. Alunorte has consequently reduced alumina production to 50 percent.

In response to the notification from the supplier of disruptions to the natural gas availability affecting Alunorte, the refinery has implemented contingency measures to mitigate operational impacts. Measures include purchasing spot gas volumes, requesting direct access to the Barcarena LNG receiving and regasification terminal, and temporarily reducing alumina production to 50 percent to align with the gas availability, as notified by CELBA.

Alunorte will begin ramping up to full production as soon as gas availability normalizes.

The supplier has indicated they are seeking to source gas to be delivered to Alunorte on market terms compatible with its current financial situation. Alunorte will in parallel continue its efforts to secure long-term, alternative gas supplies while preserving its rights under the Gas Supply Agreement.

The financial impact of the gas supply disruptions remains uncertain. Potential Q3 2026 financial impact for Bauxite & Alumina from the reduced production and purchasing gas at prices above the contract price may be USD 75 to 100 million

Investor contact:
Baard Erik Haugen
+47 92497191
Erik.Haugen@hydro.com

Valentina Gandolfi
+47 95882355
Valentina.Gandolfi@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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